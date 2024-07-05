The quiet euphoria of rain

KOCHI: Since the 2018 floods, Kerala has always eyed rain suspiciously. As dark clouds gather on the horizon, a question races on everyone’s mind: Will there be a flood again? The vagaries of the recent weather too have triggered concerns. Now, when it pours, it pours hard and in short spells over a small region, inundating it and causing traffic snarl-ups.

Yet, the monsoon has always been viewed with a rose-tinted lens, romanticised in texts, reels and hearts. Kerala, where the season first checks in before setting off on an adventure across the sub-continent, has grown to endure and love this season.

Of late, the state, which makes a bulk of its revenue from tourism, has also learnt to capitalise on the quiet euphoria that rain invariably brings.

What the numbers tell us

Unlike earlier, the official tourism season in Kerala is no longer confined to the period between October and March. Industry stakeholders have also started including specially curated monsoon packages to lure tourists. And it’s working.

Numbers from Kerala Tourism reveal that footfall (domestic tourists) during the monsoon period (June to September) last year was 60.6 lakh, a 110% surge from numbers posted in 2019. This is nearly 30% of the total number of domestic tourists in Kerala in 2023.

Foreign tourists numbers are understandably down this time as most arrive here on cruise vessels and sea journeys are perilous this time of year, especially in the Indian Ocean waters. That said, 2023 saw a 200% surge in foreign tourist footfall (6.49 lakh) from 2022, a clear indicator that there are many takers for what Kerala has to offer.

It’s simply monsoon’s time

Some would argue that this urgency to see Kerala become an all-year-round destination was necessitated to tide past the havoc wreaked by Covid when much of the tourism industry was ground to a halt. Others would say it’s a natural evolution of the industry. Both are not wrong.