Chocolate's journey from ancient gods to modern-day treats

However, the initial responses to chocolate in Europe were mixed. As per research, though the Spanish crown relished the drink, many in Europe rejected it, because of its association with the indigenous people and as the food came from those who they were colonising.

To make chocolate appealing to Europeans, they were informed of cacao’s curative qualities, such as its ability to soothe upset stomachs. Soon they became a popular delicacy when sweetened with sugar, vanilla, or honey. The aristocratic houses of Spain even had dedicated chocolate ware. From Spanish, the delicacy gradually found its space among the French and Italians as well as they included milk and added sugar. For the British, the drink was a thick and delicious concoction.

During this timeline, the chocolate was merely a drink, it got shaped into other forms only in the 19th century, with the launch of the cocoa press by Coenraad van Houten of Amsterdam. This separated cocoa’s natural fat aka cocoa butter and also formed the cocoa powder. In 1875, a Swiss chocolatier named Daniel Peter formed the milk chocolate bars by adding powdered milk to the mix. As slowly such inventions came to the fore, by the 20th century, chocolate was no longer a luxury.

Not so sweet past

The production of chocolate is time-consuming. And that meant plantations in the Caribbean and on islands off the coast of Africa started using slave labour. Enslaved people from African countries became the primary source for most of the cultivating process, which included growing the beans, picking them and manually grinding them to paste.

Since cocoa can be grown only near the equator, to meet the massive demand, the production itself shifted to West Africa, instead of shipping slaves to South American plantations.

The chocolate industry grew, but human rights abuses persisted. Many plantations in West Africa employed slave and child labour, with reports estimating that over two million children were affected. Even to date, atrocities continue in many parts.

In the 1800s, many chocolate giants including Nestlé, Hershey’s, and Cadbury, relied on slave plantations for cocoa. Around this time, there was a shift in slavery in the Western world, and abolition movements gained support. Britain, France, the US and other countries outlawed slavery.

Despite the initial outrage, chocolate companies continued to purchase cocoa beans from slave plantations in West Africa and the horrific practices went on. Ghana and the Ivory Coast, which produce over 50 per cent of the world’s cocoa beans, have economies heavily dependent on chocolate production. To maintain profits, plantation owners implemented extreme cost-cutting measures, including, the recruitment of child labourers. These children often work 60 to 100 hours per week, using long sharp tools and chemicals without protective clothing. The kids are deprived of education and suffer injuries from chemical burns, cuts, and hernias from transporting heavy sacks of cocoas.

All the way to India

The British introduced cacao to India in 1798, establishing eight Criollo-type plantations in Courtallam in Tamil Nadu. Cocoa farming became a significant agricultural pursuit in the mid-1960s when British confectionary giant Cadbury set up operations in Wayanad. However, the Criollo variety from Central America was eventually deemed fragile for local conditions and was replaced by higher-yielding Amazonian Forastero variety, sourced from West Africa and Malaysia.

In the 1960s and 70s, extensive cacao cultivation happened in South India. Due to the favourable climate, Kerala, Madras and Myskr were picked as prime locations for growing cacao. Later on, Nagercoil, Tenkasi, Palani Hills and Anamalai Hills.

And now, many farm-to-table chocolate brands have mushroomed in Kerala, with curated artisanal products. This once-divine and luxury product has now become the most popular ingredient used in both desserts and savoury dishes. It truly is an everyday sweet for the masses.