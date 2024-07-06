Kerala's dwarf athletes stand tall, dream big

If the organisation primarily works in the realm of arts, the Little People Sports Club provides opportunities for them in the domain of sports. Started in 2020 by Rashid K K, a native of Kannur and a certified football coach, it is a one-of-its-kind club in Kerala exclusively for dwarfs.

“There are a lot of talented sportspersons among the dwarf community. Sadly, they have not received much attention or support. With this club, I want to dispel the idea that ‘little people’ are capable of only doing clownery,” says Rashid.

The group which started with four members now boasts 25 sportspersons. Of them, five are women. “With ample financial backing, we can accommodate more players and provide consistent training. Last year, we missed out on an opportunity to represent our country in the football World Cup, held in Argentina, due to a shortage of funds,” says Rashid.

Though the group had sent a memo to the sports minister, nothing came of it. “We want funds in acknowledgement of our talent and not out of sympathy,” he adds.

Crisis even for stars

Champion dwarf athlete Akash S Madhavan too finds it difficult to maintain his rankings in world badminton as he misses out on international competitions due to inadequate support.

“From 6th rank, my doubles partner Gokul Das and I have slipped to 11th. An athlete has to take part in open tournaments that come in between big games to maintain their ranks. We missed out on several games due to financial crunch,” Akash says.

In his maiden attempt at the World Dwarf Games in 2013, the Malappuram native had clinched silver in shotput and bronze in discus throw. Four years later, in the 2017 games, the 130cm-tall Akash won bronze in the javelin throw. That year also saw India romp home big on the world stage with 37 medals, including 15 gold. “There were three Keralites in the 2013 event— C S Baiju, Joby Mathew and myself,” says Akash.

Later, to stay at the forefront of the sports world, Akash made the strategic decision to pursue badminton. “Even after winning so many contests, we have not received any recognition nor monetary support from any sports body in Kerala,” he says. This, he explains, is a sharp contrast to what athletes enjoy in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, where athletes who win world games are given up to `10 lakh. “Even if we don’t receive awards, if the government can meet our travel expenses, that would be a big help,” Akash adds.

C S Baiju echoes the same concern. “I couldn’t participate in the 2017 World Games due to a lack of funds. I earn a living by selling lottery tickets. It is difficult to run a family with my meagre income. I could attend and win bronze at the recently held Para badminton championship only because of crowdfunding,” Baiju says.

Everyday reality

It was three years ago that Muhammad Shafeeq, who works as a supervisor in an exporting company in Nagapattinam, embraced swimming. He has since won over 23 medals in the sport. “I’ve been taking professional classes. However, it is difficult to practice regularly due to financial constraints. This affects the quality of our game,” says the Malappuram native.

Twenty-year-old bodybuilder Abhijith P P was adjudged Mr South India this year. His training regiment incurs a cost of `6,000 monthly. “I meet this expense through scholarships I receive from college. But often, I have to rely on my mother’s income to meet this expenditure,” he says.