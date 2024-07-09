Colouring outside the lines: Redefining autism

All the aforementioned features may not be present in all children. Sometimes the defects may be subtle initially and may be missed. Early diagnosis is very important as it can bring marked and sometimes complete improvement. There are simple questionnaires for parents to identify autism very early.

Questionnaires

If you point at an object (eg: fan), does your child look at it or does your child points at some other object to get it (eg: milk)?

Does your child engage in pretend play like pretending to drink from a cup or does your child copy you when you do something?

Does your child make unusual finger movements near the eyes?

Does your child look at you when you smile or point at something interesting or bring interesting things to show you (eg: flower)?

Does your child look at other children, smile and play with them?

Does your child look you in the eye when you play with him or talk to him?

Does your child understand when you ask him to do something (put a cup on the table)?

Is your child upset by everyday noises?

If the child exhibits any such behaviours, the parents should seek consultation with a developmental paediatrician and get a formal assessment.

Treatment

If there is any delay in the above milestones, early intensive developmental therapy, speech therapy and behaviour therapy should be started.

Individualised education programmes with techniques like applied behavioural analysis, TEACCH and alternative augmentative communication systems are also used. Starting the therapy early is pivotal. A multidisciplinary team including a psychologist, speech and language pathologist, occupational therapist and remedial educator will be able to address the different issues faced by the child.

An effective home programme after training the parents and family members as co-therapists is found to have maximum benefit. A positive attitude focusing on the child’s strengths is very important.

Normal independent life can be made possible with intensive therapy.

Public spaces should be made more inclusive for neurodivergent people.

Specialist employment support needs to be created for autistic adults. Early, personalised and effective support will enable them to have the best chance of a happy, healthy life.

