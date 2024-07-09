Mapping Malayalam

KOCHI: There is a running joke among Keralites — the Malayalam translation for the word ‘switch’. We giggle while mouthing the word — ‘vidyucchakthi-gamanaagamana-niyanthrana-yanthram’. Though it makes us laugh, the word is completely useless in everyday conversations. The Malayalam language is spangled by a host of such words of foreign origin with no easy translation.

As discourses and discussions of the future of Malayalam grow, TNIE explores the ever-present need for the evolution of Malayalam language.

Wordsmiths

Recently, in a much-anticipated move, the UG Board of Studies (Malayalam) of MG University coined several Malayalam words for subjects and topics under its syllabus for the four-year UG programmes.

Words like dehumanisation, narrative, spatiality, etc, were given ‘appropriate’ Malayalam translations — vimanusheekaranam, aakhyaanatha (narrative), sthaleekatha, respectively. However, this, soon sparked debates on social media, with several people calling the new words ‘long-winded’ and ‘not for the masses’.

Also, MP and former minister K Radhakrishnan announced a landmark decision to abolish the term ‘colony’ usually used to indirectly distinguish the places occupied by people belonging to marginalised castes. He suggested alternative terms such as ‘nagar’, ‘unnathi’ and ‘prakrithi’.

Ciby Kurian, the chairman of the board and associate professor at Deva Matha College, says there is a simple reason behind the move — a language can grow only when new words are added to it regularly.

“The new words may feel alien to a commoner as they are first used by academicians and critics who engage with niche topics daily. But only with such inclusion can we accept the changes happening worldwide. The education sector can introduce such changes, which will slowly reflect in society.”

He adds that Malayalam is not a flexible language like English or Tamil. “It was born when Tamil was Sanskritised. Even now, it is a challenge to coin simple terms as we have to rely on Sanskrit, a language made of difficult and long-winded words,” he adds.