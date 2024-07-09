Untarnished, untouched Kuttampuzha beckons all

KOCHI: Kuttampuzha panchayat, which sits on the palisade of Ernakulam, is considered to be one of the largest panchayats in Kerala.

Spanning over 650sq kilometres, an area larger than the Alappuzha district, it is also home to one of the last evergreen forests in Kerala, and maybe even India. This also means that the pollution levels are comparatively lower, a fact made profound during the Covid pandemic.

Nature’s bounty

The abundance of forest and water resources here differentiates the panchayat from the rest of the district. About 95% of the area is either forest or waterbodies. The remaining 5% is where the people reside.

“Around 20 years ago, a group of experts from Delhi arrived here to examine the quality of water resources. Kuttampuzha panchayat was declared as the only one where aquatic life in the rivers was not affected,” recalls Murali Kuttampuzha, a prominent writer and activist who was also part of the inspection team.

Kuttumpuzha’s economy is largely agrarian, with the primary harvest of commerce being rubber and pineapple.

Interestingly, Hindustan Newsprint, a famous print agency in the state, exported almost 85% of its raw material, bamboo, from Kuttampuzha.

Tribal colonies

After Wayanad, Kuttampuzha hosts the most number of tribals in the state. What also distinguishes the panchayat is that it is one of the few in Kerala to have a tribal woman as president. That honour belongs to Kanthi Vellakkayan.

“There are 15 colonies here, belonging to the tribals. The major tribes represented here are the Muthuvan and Mannan. Kallelimedu ward has the most number,” says Kanthi.