Remembering Narayana Guru: The visionary who united faiths for a better society

KOCHI: When the likes of K K Kuruvila, Mancheri Ramakrishna Iyar, Abraham Salem, Swami Sivaprasad, Pandit Rishi Ram and Muhammad Maulavi shuffled into view of the frame, not only did it make for a great photograph, the moment also made history.

There, standing on the banks of the Periyar in Aluva in the summer of 1924, these men, representing various faiths, pledged to work together and within their communities to break societal shackles and strive for the greater good of humanity.

In the centre was Narayanan, a name that even nearly a century after his death, is not uttered with the honorific Guru — Narayana Guru. He was a revered social reformer and spiritual leader who pioneered the development of a modern society in Kerala.

Sensing a rift between communities, it was Guru who sent word about a grand conference of all faiths — the first event of its kind in India. The photograph taken is emblematic of the bond that was forged that day.

TNIE examines the context that led Guru to call the all-faiths conference, the messages conveyed at the event, and what likely went wrong over the years. But first, a primer on what religion actually means. Especially, in the Indian context.

The definition of religion

Today, the word ‘religion’ is used very casually and often, its very utterance invokes negative associations. Many view it as a hurdle to progress, a warden against personal freedoms. They are not entirely wrong. Religion has been that and many things in the past, especially in the West.

There, in the Enlightenment Age, buffeted by the leaps made by Science, the public began to question and oppose the hand-in-glove supremacy of religion and monarchy. This stoked revolutions and societal reforms, ultimately shaping modern Western society.

It is safe to say that, to a great extent, religion exists outside the public and government spheres there. We have a word for this: Secularism. It is a principle that promotes the idea that religion should be a private affair and should not dictate or limit the rights of others.