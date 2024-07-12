Horrific deeds of fallen heroes

The literary world saw two falls from grace this week. The legendary speculative fiction author Neil Gaiman was accused of sexual assault by two young women — a fan, and his children’s nanny — whom he had been in relationships with. The allegations came to light following an investigation by Tortoise Media.

Then, the late Nobel Prize winner Alice Munro’s youngest daughter Andrea Robin Skinner, a meditation teacher now in her late 50s, published an essay in which she revealed that Munro’s spouse, her stepfather Gerald Fremlin, had sexually assaulted her from the age of 9, and that Munro had shielded Fremlin.

Both revelations are horrifying in their own ways, perhaps even equally so. This isn’t about comparing which is worse: abuse or enabling. They are two sides of the same coin. The details of what happened to Skinner — how members of her extended family vilified her while Munro herself refused to accept that her spouse had assaulted her daughter and was adamant about not leaving him — are sickening to read.

Skinner told her mother about what had happened in 1992, when she was in her 20s. She even pressed charges against Fremlin in 2005 (he pleaded guilty). That this has all become public only now is because of a collusion between many people who knew, including potentially within the media, as well as the secrecy and denial enforced by the family. It echoes the lies and silences of abusive families everywhere.