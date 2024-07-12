Parenting not an emergency service but an ongoing learning process

KOCHI: Parents of a teenage boy are worried about their son’s overindulgence in mobile phone and screen. Attempting to impose control evokes aggression and threats. The request is for an emergency intervention to make the boy disciplined!

As one traces their parenting approaches, the lack of effort to build a digital discipline is clearly evident. Very likely that he, as an infant, would have passively watched his mother passionately engaging in mobile phone, while he was being breastfed.

Allowing children to play with the gadget is a common strategy used by parents to engage kids while they are busy with other work. This boy also enjoyed such ‘privileges’. He was never initiated to healthy behaviours that balanced screen engagement with other activities vital for overall development.

Skills of socialisation, physical play, and other observational abilities were badly affected. He grew with no effective rules, limit setting or supervision. The boy obviously became confused and agitated when the permissiveness he enjoyed in childhood suddenly shifted to restrictions during teenage. Parents were desperate as his academic grades started falling down.

From problem-triggered parenting to a parenting culture

This is a representative situation to illustrate the prevailing faulty attitudes in parenting. Parenting is not just an emergency service or a crisis intervention strategy that has to be mobilised to put an erring child on track. Many start thinking of parenting when the child lags behind in studies or starts showing behavioural problems. Governed by a mindset of frustration, the parent most often assumes the role of an irritating authoritarian that yields more negativity from the child.