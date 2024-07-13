Kochi's Calvathy Road to history lies in shambles

KOCHI: Shaji travels nearly 12 kilometres every day to reach his workplace in Fort Kochi. He doesn’t mind the journey — the traffic snarl-ups, the crowded ferry, and the long walks through lanes bathed in history. It has been his routine for decades.

However, for the past few years, this very routine had started to sap the Edappally native’s strength. Not the entire journey per se. Just the final stretch — the nearly one-kilometre-long Calvathy Road.

Years of stalled construction, potholes and dust have left this road in shambles, making travel near perilous. “It’s tough to reach the workplace now,” Shaji says. His plight is emblematic of the struggle faced by countless others who traverse this historic yet neglected stretch, considered the gateway to Fort Kochi.

Calvathy or chaotic road

The Calvathy Road, which dates back to the 14th century, boasts a rich history and cultural significance. It’s not just any road; it’s the spine of an area that once hosted Arab settlers and European quarters. The remnants of these eras can still be seen, with the 14-century Calvathy Juma Masjid standing as a silent witness to centuries gone by.

“Muslims were the first community to have migrated and settled in Calvathy, in the latter half of the 1300s. The Calvathy Juma Masjid is an indispensable shard in piecing together Kerala’s Muslim history,” says Johann Binny Kuruvilla, who runs the popular Kochi Heritage Project.

Indeed, it is the “second-oldest mosque in India, the oldest being the Cheraman Juma Masjid in Kodungallur, an hour’s drive from Kochi,” says Stephen Robert, a local resident.

Calvathy Road connected the twin towns of Fort Kochi and Mattanchery. “Fort Kochi mostly had European settlements, while Mattanchery belonged to the erstwhile Cochin state. The colonial forces often clashed with those of Cochin kingdom here,” Johann says.

It was also a stretch of commerce with merchants, traders and businessmen from a horde of communities setting up their shops here. “During the time of the Portuguese, it was also a shipbuilding lane. It is believed that Vasco da Gama first landed in Kochi near the Calvathy bridge. The area also housed a palace of the Cochin royal family,” Johann adds.