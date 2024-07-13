With her insight, an undeterred Geetha builds a ‘home’ of resilience

KOCHI: Life is beautiful and you make it so, says Geetha Saleesh who has overcome the difficulties posed by visual impairment to become a successful entrepreneur. A mother of two, she is the founder of the venture ‘Geetha’s Home to Home’, the idea of which took root in 2019.

Geetha’s challenges with blindness began when she turned 15. “I started losing my eyesight gradually from the age of 12 and went completely blind by 15. I was diagnosed with Retinitis pigmentosa (RP), a rare eye disease that affects the retina,” Geetha tells TNIE.

At first, the youngster felt at a loss and was sad that she wouldn’t be able to study. “I loved reading and felt like I was dealt a raw deal,” she says.

A native of Ottapalam in Palakkad district, Geetha recalls her family didn’t know about many things associated with the visually impaired.

“We had never come across anybody with visual impairment near us. So, we didn’t know about the facilities available for people like us,” she says.

Geetha remembers the day when she was unable to write her Class X examination. “As I couldn’t see clearly, I ended up writing sentences one on top of the other. Only when I spoke to a teacher about it did I realise that I could use a scribe. And I made use of the facility to clear SSLC examination,” she says.