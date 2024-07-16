This collective lights the way for fellow women

KOCHI: What does one need to set in motion the process of change? That’s right — a SPARK! And while many of us get stuck in a rut unable to convert our dreams into reality, Nisha John, a businesswoman, was successful in bringing hers to fruition.

She founded SPARK (Sisterhood Promoting Ambition Resilience Kindness), a women’s collective that today has flourished to become a dynamic team of 30 volunteers. Nisha, who has a thriving aromatherapy business, embraces peer-to-peer lending platforms.

Her vision is to empower unbanked communities and to aid rural entrepreneurship so that they can kickstart, sustain and flourish in their journeys. “At SPARK, we believe in the extraordinary power of sisterhood to drive positive change and inspire a kinder, more resilient world,” says Nisha. Rooted in its principles, SPARK stands as a beacon of hope for rural entrepreneurs.

“The organisation has doctors, teachers, motivational speakers, and entrepreneurs,” she explains. Since its inception in January 2023, SPARK has transformed the lives of 173 rural entrepreneurs across the country.

Speaking about a service project that SPARK aims to run in 2024, Nisha, says, “The first, known as the ‘Adolescent Health Education Workshops’, is scheduled with three schools and orphanages across Kochi. The project is designed to deliver guidance around adolescent health education on concepts like sexual health, puberty and emotional well-being.”