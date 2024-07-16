Too much to COP

KOCHI: A few years ago, an assistant sub-inspector in Kochi, having had an illustrious career of over 25 years as a police officer, decided to retire from the force by availing the voluntary retirement scheme or VRS. Though his friends persuaded him to stay on for a few years to complete 30 years of service, which would make him eligible for a full pension upon retirement, he made the difficult decision not to.
For him, the idea of staying on, even for a year, was incomprehensible due to the nature of the work and how it strangled him in the vice grip of a mental depression.
“It’s every kid’s dream to become a police officer. It’s a flamboyant job. But many don’t realise the work pressure associated with this job. It’s severe and the duty time is very restrictive. You don’t get enough time to spend with your family or socialise with friends,” says the officer.
Though he had initially moved from his law and order duties to the traffic unit to accommodate more time for himself and his personal endeavours, it was clear from the onset that he could not go on like this for very long. “I had made up my mind by then. To exit this profession. My wife was working and our financial situation is not so terrible. But I know many who, after growing very tired of the job, give it up without even considering the financial aspects,” the officer says.
As per the data from the home department, the number of police officials opting for VRS is growing. In 2023, as many as 70 officers retired from the service by availing this scheme. This year, the number has climbed to 74.
The normal retirement age in India is between 58 to 60. However, professionals, who have completed ten years of service or are above 40, may retire early by opting for VRS. For police officials, the rules are slightly different. Those who have completed 20 years of service and have no cases pending can apply to retire early. Each such application has to be disposed of within 90 days as per the norms.
“After you file for VRS, high-ranked officials hold conciliatory talks to learn your reasons for arriving at the decision. Some applicants retract their VRS forms if the talks arrive at a feasible solution. Sometimes, they are offered transfers to other units where the work is more favourable or manageable,” the officer says.
However, most wait to complete 30 years of service before quitting the job to become eligible for a full pension,” he adds, implying that his decision to quit was a difficult yet necessary one.
The crisis is real
Apart from the recent spurt in the number of those seeking VRS, the number of suicides by police officers is also on the rise in Kerala. In the past five years alone, as many as 88 cops have taken their own lives, making it clear that the crisis is indeed real.
Replying to a question posed by legislator E K Vijayan during an assembly session regarding the increasing number of suicide cases of police personnel in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also heads the home department, said that a pilot study is planned to investigate the matter. The research and publication wing of the police is leading this study.
“Despite the police being such a large workforce, they don’t have a human resource management wing. There is no window where the officers can express their grievances and have their problems addressed without fearing backlash from the hierarchy,” says renowned psychiatrist C J John. One of his recent clients was a newly recruited officer who decided to quit after just months of working in the force.
“They work and live in fear of wrath from their superiors,” John says, adding that it is the biggest issue that an officer faces. “Perennial pressure from the higher-ups makes the job challenging. Even if they do their duty as per the law book, superiors are not pleased. Now, compounding all this is the impression that the public has of police officers. This prevents the latter from seamlessly blending in or socialising. Many resort to alcohol as a result,” John says.
Help and Assistance to Tackle Stress (HATS ), a counselling unit set up by the department in 2017, has seen about 6,000 police personnel and their family members undergoing psychological counselling. Many, however, refrain from seeking such services due to the stigma attached to them.
Help is on the way
Kerala Police Association (KPA) state president S R Shinodas says that following reports of a surge in the number of suicides among police personnel, families of police officers are scared if the person does not reach home on time or cannot be contacted. The suicide incidents are also mentally affecting other officers.
In view of the crisis, several positive steps were taken, albeit in silos. Last week, the Kerala Police Officers Association (KPOA), during a convention, decided to appoint an independent commission to conduct an inquiry into the rising number of suicides and VRS applications by police officers. The convention discussed several issues officers face such as lack of rest, the inconsiderate behaviour of superiors, socialisation issues and the inability to avail off-days to tend to emergencies and leisure.
Earlier this year, Kochi City Police Commissioner S Syamsunder, to alleviate the workload, introduced the ‘five unquestionable off days’ programme. This allowed officers to take leave on special days such as birthdays, anniversaries and family events. Also, officers are given the freedom to avail of all their allotted casual leave in a year.
Shinodas recommends increasing the number of personnel in each police station to lessen the workload. “The ideal ratio of police and the public is 1:400. In Kerala, the same is 1:800. There are 484 police stations in the state. Of them, 368 have less than 50 officers and in over 50 stations, less than 30,” he says.
“The strength of a station should be at least 65. About 10,000 persons should be recruited so that work can be done effectively,” the officer adds.