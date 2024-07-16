Too much to COP

KOCHI: A few years ago, an assistant sub-inspector in Kochi, having had an illustrious career of over 25 years as a police officer, decided to retire from the force by availing the voluntary retirement scheme or VRS. Though his friends persuaded him to stay on for a few years to complete 30 years of service, which would make him eligible for a full pension upon retirement, he made the difficult decision not to.

For him, the idea of staying on, even for a year, was incomprehensible due to the nature of the work and how it strangled him in the vice grip of a mental depression.

“It’s every kid’s dream to become a police officer. It’s a flamboyant job. But many don’t realise the work pressure associated with this job. It’s severe and the duty time is very restrictive. You don’t get enough time to spend with your family or socialise with friends,” says the officer.

Though he had initially moved from his law and order duties to the traffic unit to accommodate more time for himself and his personal endeavours, it was clear from the onset that he could not go on like this for very long. “I had made up my mind by then. To exit this profession. My wife was working and our financial situation is not so terrible. But I know many who, after growing very tired of the job, give it up without even considering the financial aspects,” the officer says.

As per the data from the home department, the number of police officials opting for VRS is growing. In 2023, as many as 70 officers retired from the service by availing this scheme. This year, the number has climbed to 74.