Bank consortium ignores Kerala HC order, refuses to pay Dewa home buyers

KOCHI: Despite a favourable order from the Kerala High Court, there is no end to the woes of 66 buyers of the stalled Dewa Pier-20 luxury apartment project at Marine Drive in Kochi.

In its order on March 25, a single bench, of Justice N Nagesh, had asked the Union Bank of India -- which headed the 13-bank consortium that sanctioned the loan for the apartment project -- to pay the home buyers coming under the Dewa Investors’ Association Rs 24.76 crore within a month. However, even after nearly four months, the buyers are yet to receive any money.

“This is a clear case of violation of the court order. One the one hand, Union Bank of India sold the property without taking the consent of the home buyers. Second, they are not obeying the court order,” said Dewa Investors’ Association president Prince Joseph.

The plight of the apartment buyers goes back to 2005-06 when the Dewa Project, promoted by Kuwait-based entrepreneur K Venugopalan Nair, raised money from buyers to construct a seven-tower project overlooking the backwaters at Marine Drive on 6.32 acres. The project fell into trouble after Nair defaulted on the loan, forcing the bank consortium to go for liquidation procedures.