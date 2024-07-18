Behind the voice

It is true; not many would go for the Malayalam version of The Boys or KGF 2 — which polarised viewers with some trolling it for its translations.

“The main issue arises during literal translations from the original work,” explains Sreeja.

“Then, insufficient supervision or the absence of competent dubbing directors in the studio also are reasons for the dip in quality. There may be instances where artists dub without a deep understanding of the language. Moreover, limitations in compensation can affect an artist’s dedication and effort toward a project,” she says.

According to her, by preserving the beauty of each language, these significant flaws can be avoided. However, seeing a few trolls and old poor-quality dubbed movies, people have a general perception that dubbed movies are poorly done, she says. And it contributes to the already loud issue of the lack of recognition.

But, above all, artists point to another worrisome aspect — lack of funds.

“OTT works have very low budgets compared to theatrical releases, tremendously impacting the quality,” says dubbing director Mufthash Maheen. This, he says, prevents many studios from hiring quality artists.

According to him, the main expenses include paying rent for the dubbing studio, and remuneration for dubbing directors, artists, lyricists, scriptwriters, etc.

OTTs will be the last selling point of most films, as all other businesses regarding it would be done beforehand, and hence the budget will be very low, explains Mufthash. “Hence, the budget for the theatre release will be twice or thrice as that of OTT versions.”

However, none of this will excuse a bad quality dub and it will go on to haunt the artist. “If we compromise on quality due to budget constraints, it will be at the cost of my credibility,” explains Mufthash.

Sreeja recalls a recent experience where she was approached by a team to direct the dubbing of a smashing hit in Malayalam. “I was shocked when they asked me not to focus much on quality, as the budget is low,” Sreeja reveals. “I told them, whatever the budget, I would not compromise on the quality.”

As a dubbing director, Sreeja says, she prioritises offering fair compensation to the artists based on the value of work.

“If a project’s budget doesn’t align with this principle, I choose not to take it on. With a reasonable budget, I could potentially hire up to 40 artists, whereas a lower budget might only allow for 10 or 12, and only those willing to accept the reduced rate. Insufficient funds mean fewer artists, potentially resulting in a few individuals voicing many characters. This underfunding also affects the ability to hire skilled script writers and directors,” explains Sreeja.