‘Operation Dhar’: Kerala MVD collects Rs 54L in fines from violators

KOCHI: The motor vehicles department’s Ernakulam district enforcement wing has generated approximately Rs 54 lakh for the state exchequer through a month-long special drive known as ‘Operation Dhar’ (Dazzling Light Hunt Alteration & Retrofitment).

The initiative targeted violations like alterations to vehicles, modifications to silencers, installation of loud horns, and tampering with or concealing number plates. The drive was launched on June 1 on the directive of the Kerala High Court to take stringent action against vehicles that don’t meet safety standards.

“Operation Dhar aims to crack down on modifications across all types of vehicles, from motorcycles to heavy-duty vehicles. The operation primarily targeted youths and outsiders,” said K Manoj, Ernakulam RTO. Despite being a special initiative, we conducted the operation discreetly to avoid causing alarm to the public, he said.

The Dhar squads had challenges in tracking modified vehicles, often due to removed or obscured number plates. Manoj said that incomplete details in social media footage shared through private IDs further complicate efforts to apprehend violators.

Highlighting the nature of operations, a motor vehicle inspector said, “There were eight squads (one for each taluk) actively engaged across the district. Each squad covered the jurisdiction of three to seven police stations,” he said, adding they struggled to cover their allotted distance every day. “Most offenders were apprehended during roadside checks,” the officer added.