The real hippie

KOCHI: In the late 1950s, the antics of two children from Kizhukkamthookku village kept Malayalis glued to comic strips. Every generation could identify with the quirks of the 12-year-old twins Boban and Molly, from jumping fences and making light of their father Pothen’s strict ways to stealing dosas right under their mother’s nose. Their acts were immortalised by cartoonist V T Thomas, popularly known as Toms, through his drawings straight for six decades.

Apart from Boban and Molly, the strips carried satirical comments on the political and social situation of Kerala as well. The story also centred on other characters in the village including the panchayat president, ‘Ittunnan’ (chettan), and his wife ‘Chettathy,’ ‘Motta’, ‘Ashan’ and ‘Parikutty’. However, among them, a standout character emerged in the late 1970s was Appi Hippie — a roadside Romeo who had a way with the ladies. His flirtatious nature, lanky figure, long hair, shades and a guitar, represented the ‘modern unemployed’ youths of that time.

Many of Toms’s characters drew inspiration from people in his surroundings, including the creation of Appi Hippie. His features were based on a guitarist named Jacob Easo, a native of Kottayam. The 73-year-old continues to wield his guitar skillfully, teaching many students in the vicinity.

Jacob, however, explains that only his looks are similar to Appi Hippie. “It’s just my features and looks that sparked the creator of Bobanum Moliyum’s imagination. The flirty nature was a creative embellishment, entirely the artist’s freedom. It’s the exaggeration that really brought the character to life. I’ve always made it clear then and now that flirting was never my forte, not even in my heyday,” laughs Jacob over the phone.