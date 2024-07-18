The real hippie

KOCHI: In the late 1950s, the antics of two children from Kizhukkamthookku village kept Malayalis glued to comic strips. Every generation could identify with the quirks of the 12-year-old twins Boban and Molly, from jumping fences and making light of their father Pothen’s strict ways to stealing dosas right under their mother’s nose. Their acts were immortalised by cartoonist V T Thomas, popularly known as Toms, through his drawings straight for six decades.
Apart from Boban and Molly, the strips carried satirical comments on the political and social situation of Kerala as well. The story also centred on other characters in the village including the panchayat president, ‘Ittunnan’ (chettan), and his wife ‘Chettathy,’ ‘Motta’, ‘Ashan’ and ‘Parikutty’. However, among them, a standout character emerged in the late 1970s was Appi Hippie — a roadside Romeo who had a way with the ladies. His flirtatious nature, lanky figure, long hair, shades and a guitar, represented the ‘modern unemployed’ youths of that time.
Many of Toms’s characters drew inspiration from people in his surroundings, including the creation of Appi Hippie. His features were based on a guitarist named Jacob Easo, a native of Kottayam. The 73-year-old continues to wield his guitar skillfully, teaching many students in the vicinity.
Jacob, however, explains that only his looks are similar to Appi Hippie. “It’s just my features and looks that sparked the creator of Bobanum Moliyum’s imagination. The flirty nature was a creative embellishment, entirely the artist’s freedom. It’s the exaggeration that really brought the character to life. I’ve always made it clear then and now that flirting was never my forte, not even in my heyday,” laughs Jacob over the phone.
While growing up, Jacob’s day started with the weekly that had Bobanum Moliyum.
“I still remember, I read the weekly from the back page as the strip used to appear there. The characters were a great pastime for me,” he says.
In 1968, after completing Class 10, Jacob decided not to pursue education. Music had already captured his heart, and grooving to the tunes of The Beatles, Jacob embraced their style, strumming the guitar and sporting an unconventional long hairstyle. In 1971, to deter his family from pressuring him further about education, Jacob enrolled at RLV College of Music and Fine Arts.
“Initially, the institute taught Carnatic music primarily. The connection I built from there and the city got me into learning guitar and soon I started earning money through music shows and other stage performances,” says Jacob who has been playing guitar for almost 53 years. His tryst with music later paved the way to playing for movies like Dharmakshetre Kurukshetre and Mallanum Mathevanum.
It was a music show that brought Jacob to V T Thomas. “Before the programme, my team and I walked to the stage. That’s likely when Toms took notice of my appearance. I can say for certain that back in those days, there weren’t many people, especially in Kottayam, who sported a spunky look like mine,” Jacob chuckles.
Jacob’s long hair and outfit piqued the interest of the artist. “After that Toms began to attend my shows, though it was much later that I got to know about it. Maybe it could be to learn my mannerisms for the character,” adds Jacob.
The hair was a prized possession for Jacob and was never cut short until he joined the Kerala Police Orchestra.
“To join the force, I had to cut my hair. That was the only time anyone had seen me with such short hair. It was my identity back then. Unable to part with it, I eventually quit the force,” says Jacob.
When the character got launched, Jacob admits that the people near his home made the connection between him and the character, but they were hesitant to point it out.
“There were talks about it, but no one came forward.
However, in Toms’ autobiography in 2015, there was a mention of the character Appi Hippie and how his features were inspired by a guitarist. Also, I met his son Boban once, this also gave me confirmation on the origin of the character,” says Jacob.
Due to his work schedule, Jacob never got the time to read the comic strip of Bobanum Moliyum. “After the launch of the character Appi Hippie, I bought a copy of the book,” he adds.
Jacob says he thoroughly enjoyed the humour and the social commentary reflected through the stories.