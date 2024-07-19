Foreign students flock to Kerala

KOCHI: At a time when questions are being raised on the standard of education in Kerala, the upswing in the number of foreign students arriving in the state for higher studies paints an interesting picture.

Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam and the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) registered 885 and 1,600 foreign applications, respectively, this year. This is a climb from 571 and 1,100 applications from the previous academic year.

While big varsities are indeed the preferred destinations for foreign students, autonomous colleges have also pooled a significant number this academic year. One example is Rajagiri College in Kalamassery, where 60 foreign students have enrolled for various programmes.

“There’s a steady rise in the number of foreign students opting for Kerala and India as their academic home,” says Hareesh N Ramanathan, the director of international relations and associate professor (business management) at Cusat.

This is in stark contrast to the much-talked-about trend observed in Kerala of youngsters here moving abroad, citing the ‘sub-standard’ quality of education in the state.

“Who says that?” asks Shujaullah Khwajazada, from Afghanistan, who did his graduation and postgraduation studies in Kerala. He was so impressed by the system that when it came to deciding where to do his doctoral studies, he chose Kerala again — Cusat, to be precise. “I did my graduation and postgraduation in Calicut University,” he adds.

While students from African and Southeast Asian countries make up a significant portion of the foreign population at Kerala institutions, applications have also been received from the GCC countries and even the US and Canada.

The big allure

One of the things that international students find attractive about education prospects in the state and perhaps even the country is infrastructure.

Tanzania national Regina Babu and her friends Naomi Simiyu from Kenya, Ghamdan Alshamiri from Yemen and Motaz Alhassin from Sudan say that compared to their countries, the facilities available for students in Kerala and India are significantly better.

Regina, who is doing her doctoral studies at Cusat, speaks highly of the facilities available for research scholars here. “You won’t see such a vast amount of reference books and materials in universities in my home country,” she says.