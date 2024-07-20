A corporate music jam

KOCHI: Round-the-clock work without any time for leisure will make any person dull. So, how about having a music band at your office? What if you can hop in and take a music break?

Well, ClaySys Band has been providing such refreshing experiences for the employees of the IT company ClaySys Technologies.

The band is a brainchild of Vinod Tharakan, managing director of ClaySys Technologies. A music lover himself, Vinod believes work-life balance is very important in today’s world.

“The initial idea focused on how we can provide a better work style for our staff and motivate them. A clear mind can think better,” says Vinod.

He says many have been brainwashed to believe that people working in the tech field do not possess artistic interests.

“I took the first step to change this thought,” he smiles.

The initial steps were taken in June 2020, during the pandemic days. “Our selection was through online interviews. We were asked to perform during the call. Our first few programmes were conducted online. Full-fledged performances started in 2022”, explains Leon Antony Gaulbert, the band’s lead vocalist-cum-bassist.

Profession meets passion

The band began with five members and one of them later shifted abroad, recounts Jaison Lawrence, the keyboardist.