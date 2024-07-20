The millet chef

Your ambitious Millet Revival project has been spread across several cities. When did the idea crop up?

The project is close to my heart. It is one of the initiatives under the ‘Doing Good with Food’ series by the Locavore team.

The idea was inspired by the UN’s declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets, because as an organisation we wanted to use the declaration as the momentum to kickstart a campaign. Since several government initiatives and promotions on millets were already happening on one side, we thought it would be the best time to take up the project.

Personally speaking, my association with millets started long back. During my initial travel across India, I came across several varieties of millets, including bajra roti, ragi roti, ragi mudde, millet salads, and millet khichdi. The project is India-based and we approach the idea of millet revival in different ways. Creating a space where people can learn about millets, understand and discover the nuanced stories and

history of the grain, introduce recipes, give them tips, setting up a resource bank where we list down food experts, farmer collectives and brands across the country that work with millets. Also, there’s a dedicated cooking lab where millet-based recipes are introduced. Our big part of engaging people with the idea of grain is by setting up events.

Where does Kerala stand when it comes to millets?

In Kerala, the production and consumption of millets is very limited. States like Odisha and Karnataka have larger access. In Kerala, however, it is in the nascent stage. I believe millet was consumed in the state several decades ago. But even in tribal communities in Kerala, millet consumption has dropped considerably. Also, in the upcoming event we are organising in the state, women from the Attappady Livelihood Mission will discuss this aspect. It will be challenging to convert Keralites to millet consumers. The good thing though is that people here pick up food trends quite fast and are experimental, so there is a possibility of reintroducing millets to diets.

How did millets vanish from the mainstream consumption?

Many studies point towards the Green Revolution as a reason for millet to disappear from our daily diet. In the 1960s and ’70s, farmers were drawn to hybrid paddy and wheat due to their promise of high yields and incomes. This shift, however, unintentionally sidelined numerous traditional crops. Moreover, millet remained outside the purview of the country’s public distribution system, which historically provided free or subsidised grains to impoverished households. The MS Swaminathan Research Foundation is now focusing on millet too and has accepted that the Green Revolution has taken away indigenous species like millets.