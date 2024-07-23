A shot in the arm

KOCHI: Recently, the Rajya Sabha witnessed a speech, one that deals with a pertinent issue — cervical cancer and a government supported vaccination programme to combat it.

Many in the general public have been discussing cervical cancer and related issues for some time. Now, after MP Sudha Murty’s maiden speech in the house, the issue is back in the limelight.

Cervical cancer is the cancer of the cervix, the part that connects the vagina and uterus. According to a recent cancer survey, it is the fourth most common cancer among women globally.

Every year approximately 6,00,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, with 60-70 per cent succumbing to the disease.

Stigma surrounding cervical cancer

Though cervical cancer is prevalent and is curable if detected at early stages, lack of awareness about cervical cancer, social stigma, and misinformation often prevent women from seeking timely medical advice.

Most often, the early symptoms, including postcoital bleeding, irregular periods, bleeding between periods, abnormal discharge, post-menopausal bleeding. In advanced cases, lower back pain, limb swelling, bladder and bowel-related symptoms, breathing difficulties. These either go unnoticed or disregarded as something of no serious concern. This ignorance contributes to late diagnoses and curability, affecting the chances of survival.

Cervical cancer is mostly caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) infection.

Not all who have the infection will develop cancer, but here are a few risk factors that have been identified and established as high-risk for developing cervical cancer.