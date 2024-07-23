Mind over words

KOCHI: The runaway success of the recently released Maria Just Maria by Sandhya Mary has spawned a chain of conversations on mental illnesses. More precisely, how these health conditions should ideally be depicted in literature and other art forms.
The novel, expertly translated into English by Jayasree Kalathil, begins where most writers conclude their works: in a psychiatric hospital. We have its protagonist Maria pointing this out in the very opening chapter.
“There are so many stories and films about people confined in psychiatric hospitals. Madness is often an easy solution for writers to conclude a story, especially stories with a hero or heroine in the grip of an existential crisis.”
Navigating away from the upheavals in her mind, the recently divorced Maria further adds, “And in comedy films, with some exaggeration, it [mental illness] provides material to make the audience laugh. This, in short, is the world’s relationship with madness.”
After pointing out the obvious slips that writers make when portraying mental illnesses in their works, Sandhya shares with us, the readers, several poignant and painful glimpses into Maria’s life.
The cause of her madness is the driving mystery of the novel. In trying to untangle the answer, we learn that “everyone has a reason for their madness.”
And so does Maria.
Sandhya’s deft way of guiding the readers to the final page after inviting them to a cavern of memories and characters and humorous sidetracks about society’s eccentricities deserves all the laurels it’s getting.
It even has International Booker Prize-winner Daisy Rockwell exclaiming on the cover of the book that Maria Just Maria is “a must-read!”
The novel is also an invitation to pause and ask: Are artists showcasing psychological disorders with sensitivity? Well, why the hell not?
A reality check
The harsh reality is that mental illnesses, as our protagonist Maria points out, continue to be stigmatised in books, movies and television shows.
Only a few writers and filmmakers tick all the boxes. But there’s a big change from how it was portrayed before, says writer S Hareesh.
“The portrayal of mental health conditions in Indian books has evolved over the years, reflecting broader societal changes,” says Hareesh, the author of Meesa (Moustache), which won the 2019 Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and the 2020 JCB Prize for Literature.
He is also all praise for Sandhya’s work, which he says is “a witty and insightful investigation into contemporary society’s binary ideas such as normal and abnormal. It will make one ponder what normalcy denotes.”
A rare novel, he writes on the cover of Maria Just Maria. That the book most likely is, given the dearth of literary works that touch upon the subject in recent times.
A luminous past
However, this was not always the case. We’ve had tremendous works in Malayalam that explored the topic with great care.
Iconic works by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, such as Shabdangal, explore the trauma and psychological aftermath of war, presenting vivid portrayals of mental scars.
O V Vijayan’s Khasakkinte Ithihasam delves into existential angst and psychological turmoil, offering a philosophical exploration of the human psyche. Kamala Das’ autobiographical works and poetry candidly express her emotional struggles, challenging societal norms.
T P Rajeevan’s Paleri Manikyam addresses schizophrenia with sensitivity, while N S Madhavan’s stories critically depict societal attitudes towards mental health.
There are iconic examples in Indian literature as well with writers like Rabindranath Tagore and Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay exploring the topic in depth.
Tagore’s Nashtanir (The Broken Nest) showcases the emotional turmoil and existential crisis in a married woman’s life.
Mulk Raj Anand’s Untouchable and Arundhati Roy’s The God of Small Things address the psychological impact of social ostracism and trauma.
Gone astray
That said, it is safe to say that we have deviated quite far from this nuanced approach.
The case in point is a recent Malayalam novel by a famous author, says Jayasree, withholding the names.
In this unnamed novel, Jayasree, who is also a mental health researcher and activist, points out that the writer blatantly misuses disability (autism and cerebral palsy) to serve the purpose of his storyline.
“These kinds of highly discriminatory attitudes towards psychosocial disabilities continue,” she says.
Hareesh concurs. “Some books depict people with mental health issues in a very cliched manner,” he says, adding that it is a writer’s responsibility to thoroughly research the topic to ensure that their readers are not misguided.
Beyond the page
Nowhere is this oversight more profound than in films, says Jayasree. “Here, there’s a tendency to portray madness as violent, comic or hopeless,” she says.
Indeed, Thaniyavarthanam, one of the most critically acclaimed films of all time, too has fallen victim to the stigmatised representation of the ‘mad man’.
In the movie, the character Balagopalan (played by Mammootty) plunges into madness due to hereditary reasons and the superstitious beliefs of his family and villagers. Towards the end, we see his mother (played by Kaviyoor Ponnama) taking the extreme step of ending his life to free him from his misery.
“These kinds of depictions are very misleading as they can lead to a belief that mental illnesses are not curable,” Jayasree says.
“The portrayal of people suffering from mental health conditions for comedic effect in movies is also equally disturbing,” she adds.
Not all laughs
Schizophrenia and bipolar disorder are often sensationalised in Indian television shows and web series.
“Laughably, supernatural elements are also incorporated into these illnesses to gain TRP or rating points,” says Dr Thomas John, a psychiatrist in Kochi.
Film director Krishnendu Kalesh says that this is only natural.
“Magnification of a condition or any emotion is a key part of filmmaking. The technique is intended to elicit an emotional response from the audience. It’s clear these are not accurate. Every movie begins with a disclaimer saying exactly that,” Krishnendu says.
Anagha (name changed), who suffers from borderline personality disorder, is dismayed, if not annoyed, to see such superficial portrayals on the silver screen.
“Today, directors don’t bother to do a proper in-depth analysis. The stigmatisation of mental illnesses in movies and television shows has become a trend nowadays,” she says.
Dr Thomas seconds this. “Nowadays, it has become fashionable to make ‘comic’ reels about psychiatric conditions. This trend is alarming as it influences the minds of teenagers,” he says.
“It is problematic, no doubt,” Krishnendu admits.
“Perhaps the remedy lies in incorporating mental health literacy in school curriculums,” he adds.
Too much already
While there are indeed a few gems in the reel world — 15 Park Avenue, Dear Zindagi, Tamasha, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein — that showcase the pain and sufferings of those with mental health disorders truly, a lot more needs to be done.
“It’s high time,” says award-winning filmmaker and screenwriter Krishand R K, “that artists understood that these are real issues which need to be dealt with with proper research and sensitivity.”
In this way, he adds, writers and filmmakers can contribute to a more informed and compassionate society for all. Jayasree and Hareesh concur.