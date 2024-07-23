Mind over words

KOCHI: The runaway success of the recently released Maria Just Maria by Sandhya Mary has spawned a chain of conversations on mental illnesses. More precisely, how these health conditions should ideally be depicted in literature and other art forms.

The novel, expertly translated into English by Jayasree Kalathil, begins where most writers conclude their works: in a psychiatric hospital. We have its protagonist Maria pointing this out in the very opening chapter.

“There are so many stories and films about people confined in psychiatric hospitals. Madness is often an easy solution for writers to conclude a story, especially stories with a hero or heroine in the grip of an existential crisis.”

Navigating away from the upheavals in her mind, the recently divorced Maria further adds, “And in comedy films, with some exaggeration, it [mental illness] provides material to make the audience laugh. This, in short, is the world’s relationship with madness.”

After pointing out the obvious slips that writers make when portraying mental illnesses in their works, Sandhya shares with us, the readers, several poignant and painful glimpses into Maria’s life.

The cause of her madness is the driving mystery of the novel. In trying to untangle the answer, we learn that “everyone has a reason for their madness.”

And so does Maria.

Sandhya’s deft way of guiding the readers to the final page after inviting them to a cavern of memories and characters and humorous sidetracks about society’s eccentricities deserves all the laurels it’s getting.

It even has International Booker Prize-winner Daisy Rockwell exclaiming on the cover of the book that Maria Just Maria is “a must-read!”

The novel is also an invitation to pause and ask: Are artists showcasing psychological disorders with sensitivity? Well, why the hell not?