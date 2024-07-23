Transport minister’s tip-off helps MVD seize scooter with doctored plate

KOCHI: A tip-off from none other than Transport Minister Ganesh Kumar helped the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) seize a scooter that had a doctored number plate and was involved in multiple traffic violations detected by the AI cameras in Angamaly over the past seven months. The owner of the scooter has been booked and fined.

Last week, while his convoy was passing through the national highway stretch in Angamaly, Ganesh saw two youngsters on the scooter driving recklessly, without helmets. He noted down the number plate and alerted the MVD.

“We were informed that a scooter with the number plate KL 63F 0824 was involved in a traffic violation witnessed by the minister himself. We found the number was of a car. We contacted the control room to trace the scooter. We got information that there had been frequent complaints against the scooter in the past several months, and the car owner was receiving challans for the violations,” said an MVD officer.

The MVD enquired about the vehicle’s whereabouts, and retrieved the photographs and videos of the rider and the scooter from AI cameras.