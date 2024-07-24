Capt Jerry Prem Raj: Braveheart of Kargil

KOCHI: Twenty-five years have passed since Capt Jerry Prem Raj, Vir Chakra, laid down his life for his beloved country on Tiger Hill in Kargil in 1999. The war — which began on May 3, 1999 and ended on July 26, 1999 — was fought in a harsh, high-altitude environment posing unique challenges.

It was the deadliest and largest war fought between India and Pakistan which saw 527 soldiers attaining martyrdom and 1,363 hurt. As the nation observes another Kargil Diwas on July 26, the state reminisces about the martyrdom of one of its brave sons.

Chella Thayee, Capt Jerry Prem Raj’s mother, remembers every line that her son had written in his last letter. With eyes brimming with tears, she says, “I am very proud to be known as Jerry’s mother. Wherever I go, everyone gives me love and respect because of my son. So, I always feel that Jerry has achieved eternal life.” She recalls that he had written about buying a satellite phone for her once he came home after his duty.

Born on April 7, 1972, Capt hailed from Venganoor village in Thiruvananthapuram. He joined defence following in the footsteps of his elder brother who served in the Indian Air Force. Jerry joined the IAF at 18, training as an instrument fitter. Later, he joined the Indian Army and was commissioned into the 158 Medium Regiment. In May 1999, he got married to Praseena but unfortunately had to cut short their honeymoon and report to duty.