Mobility plan bats for Kochi metro, waterway connectivity to airport

KOCHI: A new comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) for the city being readied by the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has proposed the development of a mass transit system for an additional 97 km in the city and its suburbs, including a new metro rail connectivity in the 18-km Aluva-Angamaly (via CIAL) and the 14-km Kalamassery-Tripunithura (via Kakkanad) mobility corridors.

The draft CMP identified eight additional major mobility corridors, including the Paravoor-Aroor (35km) and High Court-Munambam (30km) sections where bus-based systems have been suggested. The other corridors are High Court-Fort Kochi (14km), Petta-Thoppumpady via Kundannoor (8.5km), Tripunithura-Poothotta (14km) and Vallarpadam-Kalamassery (16km).

These are besides the existing corridors – Aluva to SN Junction (27.3km; existing mass rapid transit system or MRTS), SN Junction-Tripunithura (1.8km; Phase 1B-under construction MRTS) and JLN Stadium to Infopark (11.3km; Phase 2 under-construction MRTS).

It recommends three potential water routes in the study area, which is comprises 732 sqkm, spread across the corporation, nine municipalities and 29 panchayats. They are Varappuzha-CIAL/Kalady, Kadamakkudy-Kottapuram and Edakochi-Aroor-Panangad-South Paravoor.