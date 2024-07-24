Stitching dreams

KOCHI: Standing atop three wooden planks set against the backdrop of a white dhoti, Krishna Priya filmed herself flaunting her self-stitched outfits, weaving a narrative of creativity and self-expression online. This 20-year-old fashion designer hailing from Eramalloor in Alappuzha district aspires to walk the illustrious carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, inspired by the trailblazing success of Nanci Thyagi, a self-made young designer from a rural north Indian town, whose own design made waves at Cannes, igniting Krishna’s passion one stitch at a time.
Krishna initially started designing using her mother’s sarees, driven by a desire to have the trendiest clothes in her wardrobe. “When I saw people wearing stylish outfits and came across fashionable designs online, I could only dream of owning such styles. Affording those clothes was nearly impossible for me at the time. Also, a few years back, websites that offered clothes at affordable rates were rare. So I found the solution by stitching my own clothes. I taught myself to sew by watching YouTube tutorials and through several trials and errors,” says Krishna.
Unable to afford a sewing machine, Krishna initially hand-stitched her outfits. The 20-year-old’s ambitions began with a small wish — wearing a gown to her sister’s wedding. She painted a ball gown in her mind, vibrant and classy. However, she couldn’t afford the high-priced ball gown dresses from branded fashion stores. So she went ahead and fashioned a skirt and top for herself.
Seeing his daughter’s passion, her father, an artist himself, secured her entrance to the Government Institute of Fashion Designing in Kochi. However, simultaneously, she continued to craft designs herself.
It was while studying there that she created one of her famous designs to celebrate her eighteenth birthday. “It was inspired by a gown Ariana Grande wore to the Grammy’s. It was like a ball gown I had always wanted. So I decided to create one for myself. And since I was studying in Kochi, I went to Menaka and sourced the fabric, such as soft net to create the tulle design,” she says.
Her love for that gown was so great that she created a video and uploaded it on Instagram. The first video appeared with a white ‘mundu’ (dhoti) providing a blank background. The video garnered nearly one million views, and enquiries for stitching orders started pouring in.
The idea of an Instagram page that showcases her designing skills, stemmed from the time she couldn’t attend fashion designing classes. “A fashion show took place in Kochi, and I was eager to walk the ramp wearing the self-made clothes. However, the registration fee was Rs 7,000, which I couldn’t afford. To raise funds, I took tailoring orders, but this meant missing many classes and ultimately being unable to take my exams. I haven’t completed my course yet,” says Krishna.
Due to the lack of alternative options to support her family, Krishna even thought of taking on part-time jobs.
“I was very disappointed when I couldn’t take the exams. I almost gave up on my life and career then. That’s how I decided to post content online until I get a job,” says Krishna.
Though making reels and showcasing her work online was a temporary thing, Krishna claims that the decision has helped her gain attention and compliments from people across the globe. She now gets tailoring orders from several places, the demand for tailor-made gowns being high.
The youngster singlehandedly manages all incoming orders. When it comes to ball gowns, which can be as long as 100 metres, Krishna meticulously stitches each one with care and dedication.
“The Ariana Grande gown recreation video was indeed a turning point. Many people often place orders for ball gowns. Personally, I’m drawn to the art of styling these lengthy gowns. The process is both challenging and fascinating. Working with such elaborate garments requires prolonged sitting and substantial effort--it’s demanding but incredibly rewarding,” says Krishna.
Her design repertoire spans from ball gowns and puff sleeve dresses to tiered gowns and bold designs featuring mosaic-style patterns and side cutouts. She manages orders through a dedicated Instagram page, @jukkicostumesx24.
Krishna is determined to pursue her passion for fashion designing. “Although I can’t continue with the diploma course I started, I’m actively seeking admission elsewhere,” she shares.
Her ultimate goal is to establish her own boutique and further her education in fashion design.