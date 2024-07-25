Kochi corporation seizes around 200kg of stale fish at Palluruthy

KOCHI: The health wing of the Kochi corporation seized and destroyed around 200kg of stale fish at Palluruthy following a routine check on Wednesday morning. The inspection carried out at five stalls in the area with the help of a food testing unit was held as part of the corporation’s special drive to ensure that only fresh and quality fish are sold in the city.

Of the six stalls, four were found operating in hygienic conditions. “We found that the vendor was selling stale fish to people at a lower price. The fish was stored in the freezer. From its appearance and foul smell, it was evident the fish was unfit for human consumption. Hence, it did not require any further tests,” said Kochi corporation health inspector Sudheesh Kumar G.

The officials are on the look out for the vendor, Usaff. “He fled the area as we were checking other stalls. Action will be taken against him once he is taken into custody,” Sudheesh said.

The special drive aims to prevent vendors from selling ammonia and formalin-laced fish.

“We have received several complaints from the public regarding the use of ammonia and other chemicals in fish and the sale of rotten fish in the city, mainly by street vendors. The corporation’s health wing has constituted a three-member squad to inspect fish markets under its limits, and we inspected markets in Thoppumpady and Chambakkara areas. We carry out inspection drives twice or thrice a week and issue notices or impose fines against the stalls that sell stale fish. However, we haven’t seized seafood as bad as this from any stall,” he said.