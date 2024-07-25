Speak up - conditions apply

KOCHI: Recently, singer-songwriter Gowry Lekshmi faced cyberattacks over one of her songs released more than a year ago. The song Murivu talks about her personal experiences, especially child sexual abuse.

A woman artist speaking up about personal traumas almost always invites a floodgate of online abuse. It was true in the case of Gowry as well.

Trolls descended on her social media pages and soon, comments poured in. They mocked the incidents portrayed in the song, her dress; slut-shamed and dissed her for speaking up.

“It was a very confusing and overwhelming experience for me,” says Gowry.

“Murivu was released a year ago and I was being attacked out of nowhere. My song does not tag all men as rapists but all hate seems to be springing from this idea.”

Gowry believes the controversy only started after a section of people thought she was crossing the line.

“The lyrics are inspired by incidents in my own life. I have been harassed by men on the bus, by a relative and many more in my lifetime. And I know that I’m not the only one who has gone through such experiences,” she explains.

According to the 30-year-old, it was her way of delivery — bold and unapologetic — that triggered the trolls.

“I wasn’t asking for anyone’s sympathy. And that’s precisely why it became a controversy. If a TV channel had reported my story of abuse with sombre background music, it would have won more hearts, don’t you think?” she asks.