Ottanthullal artist Kalamandalam Janardanan dies

KOCHI: Ottanthullal artist Kalamandalam Janardanan passed away at his residence Bhaktivilasam at Kurichithanam in Kottayam on Thursday. He was 79. Janaradanan, who had completed his training in Ottanthullal in the second batch of Kerala Kalamandalam, played a key role in popularising the satirical artform. He was bestowed with the Ministry of Culture’s fellowship for outstanding artists. He had won many awards, including the Kerala Kalamandalam Diamond Jubilee Award and the Ambalapuzha Kunchan Nambiar Memorial Award.

“Kalamandalam Janardanan was one of the pioneers of Ottanthullal and his contributions in transforming the artform and improving the musical quality of the recitation will always be remembered,” said Akhila Kairali Thullal Artists Association (AKTAA) general secretary Maruthurvattom Kannan.

Kalamandalam Janardanan’s elder son, Kurichithanan Jayakumar, has set a Guinness record by performing Ottanthullal for 42 hours.

He is survived by wife Nalini, sons Jayakumar and Sunilkumar (Dhanalaxmi Bank) and daughter Dhanya Krishnakumar. The cremation will be held on the premises of his house at Kurichithanam at 1pm on Friday.