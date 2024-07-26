We have eyes on over 600 goondas in Kochi, says police commissioner

Since taking charge as city police chief early this year, S Syamsundar has rolled out several innovative strategies, targeting both the supply and demand sides of drug abuse, enhancing surveillance, revamping night patrolling and ensuring the welfare of fellow officers in the force.

In a free-flowing chat with TNIE, Syamsundar outlines the projects, their challenges and more...

Excerpts:

It’s been six months since you assumed charge as city police chief. What do you think are the main issues plaguing the city?

One of the primary issues is the rampant drug abuse among the youth, especially those working in the private sector. They often start with cannabis and progress to chemical drugs like LSD, cocaine, MDMA, and methamphetamine. Meth addiction can severely affect cognitive abilities within two to three years. There are many such cases reported at government hospitals.

So far, the police and the Excise Department have focused on the supply side. The Excise Department has also conducted awareness programmes in schools and colleges.

Despite these efforts, the number of cases booked and the quantity of drugs seized are rising. We need to address the demand side more effectively. We’ve initiated a project in partnership with private-sector associations to tackle this issue.

How do you plan to address drug abuse in the private sector?

We propose implementing random tests for drug abuse (hair, blood and urine), with positive results leading to termination. This requires a policy change.

The Kochi police have started a Policy for Prevention of Drug Abuse (PODA), and we are working on gaining consensus among companies and their bodies. This policy aims to include not only techies but also top-level managers, doctors, lawyers, and individuals in the film industry.

Are any other states implementing similar initiatives?

This is the first such initiative in Kerala, and I don’t believe any other states have implemented it so far. The policy must be voluntarily accepted by the companies. We can’t force it on them as it’s a matter of their internal policies. So far, all the stakeholders have expressed confidence in the move.

FICCI has started an initiative in their northern region with IG North Zone K Sethuraman as its chairman and a committee for its implementation. They plan to extend it to the other regions soon.