We have eyes on over 600 goondas in Kochi, says police commissioner
Since taking charge as city police chief early this year, S Syamsundar has rolled out several innovative strategies, targeting both the supply and demand sides of drug abuse, enhancing surveillance, revamping night patrolling and ensuring the welfare of fellow officers in the force.
In a free-flowing chat with TNIE, Syamsundar outlines the projects, their challenges and more...
Excerpts:
It’s been six months since you assumed charge as city police chief. What do you think are the main issues plaguing the city?
One of the primary issues is the rampant drug abuse among the youth, especially those working in the private sector. They often start with cannabis and progress to chemical drugs like LSD, cocaine, MDMA, and methamphetamine. Meth addiction can severely affect cognitive abilities within two to three years. There are many such cases reported at government hospitals.
So far, the police and the Excise Department have focused on the supply side. The Excise Department has also conducted awareness programmes in schools and colleges.
Despite these efforts, the number of cases booked and the quantity of drugs seized are rising. We need to address the demand side more effectively. We’ve initiated a project in partnership with private-sector associations to tackle this issue.
How do you plan to address drug abuse in the private sector?
We propose implementing random tests for drug abuse (hair, blood and urine), with positive results leading to termination. This requires a policy change.
The Kochi police have started a Policy for Prevention of Drug Abuse (PODA), and we are working on gaining consensus among companies and their bodies. This policy aims to include not only techies but also top-level managers, doctors, lawyers, and individuals in the film industry.
Are any other states implementing similar initiatives?
This is the first such initiative in Kerala, and I don’t believe any other states have implemented it so far. The policy must be voluntarily accepted by the companies. We can’t force it on them as it’s a matter of their internal policies. So far, all the stakeholders have expressed confidence in the move.
FICCI has started an initiative in their northern region with IG North Zone K Sethuraman as its chairman and a committee for its implementation. They plan to extend it to the other regions soon.
Wouldn’t it be a violation of human rights for companies to request employees’ samples?
It’s a matter of internal policy, and individuals joining the company would need to sign a contract if the company adopts such a policy. Similar practices exist for airline and loco pilots. Many foreign countries conduct random checks, and I know of people who have lost their jobs due to this.
What measures are being taken by the city police to curb the goonda menace?
We have geotagged all known goons and marked them on Google Maps. There are about 600 of them. Police officers visit the homes of 30-35 goons daily to keep them under strict surveillance.
We have also revamped our night patrolling scheme, mapping the entire city into 1275 points and preparing a route map for effective monitoring.
Additionally, we have initiated legal actions to bind over goons under relevant sections. They have to submit a surety of I5 to I10 lakh. In case of a violation, this amount will be forfeited and even their property can be attached.
Now, our concern is whether the goons would approach the Human Rights Commission claiming they are not being allowed to live freely (laughs).
But rest assured, they are under stringent surveillance.
What steps are taken to ensure women’s safety in Kochi?
We have enhanced night patrolling and control room monitoring, covering 90% of the area. Regular checks and systematic efforts ensure the safety and security of women in the city.
For young woman techies leaving Infopark after duty at night, the sight of 2-3 police vehicles is reassuring. It is also a deterrence for goons.
Also, in case of untoward incidents, the entire city will be sealed.
One criticism against the police is that during night patrols, youths are being chased away from thattukadas, etc...
Since I took charge, there’s no such issue being reported. I believe in the saying, make love, not war. There is no need for moral policing. However, if people consume liquor, smoke or take drugs in public settings, it will give the impression that policing is not effective. The raids and checks are intended to stop illegal activities in public places and not to disturb lovers or youths.
Public spaces should be accessible to all and free of anti-social elements. To ensure this, we have a team comprising 30 police personnel with dog squads doing regular checks. I review it every week.
Under what circumstances would the police decide to seal the city?
If there’s a murder in the city and if the control room learns details of the culprit’s vehicle, we can seal the city in minutes and do a complete sweep of its alleyways to nab them.
We are in the initial stages of executing this. With enough practice, we are certain we will be able to do it in under 10 minutes.
How did this idea come about?
I don’t know but I do get such ideas every now and then (laughs)... On a serious note, I’ve been involved in implementing similar systems in Andhra Pradesh. In Kochi, we’ve established a user-friendly and scientifically monitored system using Google Maps for the first time. In the future, we can include GPS to enable live tracking.
What’s the status of shadow policing to counter drug use on film sets?
It’s very effective. Not just in film locations, but in all segments. If you take a look at the number of cases we bust and the quantities we seize, you can learn just how efficient our anti-narcotics force is. The film field is a closed space and the number of people using drugs is significantly less. The reason why the drug issue looms over the industry is mainly because of the publicity factor.
The number of women drug peddlers or carriers is on the rise in Kochi…
Yes, it is a matter of concern. Many individuals are drawn to these setups with the goal of making money. In Kochi, 40% of those accused are female.
The primary users of chemical drugs tend to come from affluent families. It’s distressing that the drug menace is impacting our future generations.
Are rave parties still an issue in Kochi?
The incidence of drug use at rave parties has decreased significantly. Our focus is now on monitoring drug use in closed settings like homes.
Where does the drug supply to Kochi originate from?
The main conduit is Bengaluru.
Delhi and Mumbai are other sources.
What about the narcotics seized by the police?
Seized narcotics are burned after the case is completed, following strict norms and procedures to ensure proper disposal.
There has been a rise in cyber fraud cases in the city. How can we prevent this?
People often fall for fraudulent schemes due to greed. These scams typically involve victims being asked to transfer money to private accounts. Genuine companies or government agencies will never ask for this. The modus operandi involves quickly transferring money to multiple accounts and withdrawing it from ATMs. My advice is to never send money to third-party private accounts.
Any uptick in the number of criminal cases involving guest workers?
We haven’t noticed any recent criminal cases involving guest workers, though some NDPS cases have involved them bringing in ganja from states like Orissa.
There is a misconception that guest workers are problematic, but they actually contribute significantly through hard work. I’d say that those engaged in criminal and goonda activities should learn from the guest workers.
Is a survey of these workers being conducted?
As of now, we are not officially conducting a survey. We have not received any such order to implement it. However, it would be beneficial for landlords to check their KYCs.
Traffic congestion is an issue in Kochi, isn’t it?
The roads here were built about 40 years ago. The number of vehicles on the road has grown a hundredfold compared to the 80s. Roads must be widened, but nobody is ready to hand over the land. It’s an infrastructural bottleneck.
It’s not only an issue in Kochi but also in other cities in India. It cannot be termed as inefficiency on the part of the police.
How active is the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS)?
The ATS is headed by DIG Putta Vimaladitya, a very capable officer. Former Malappuram SP Sujith Das is also part of the squad. They are very active and efficient in monitoring and addressing terrorist threats.
What about the increasing tendency of suicides among lower-ranked officers in the force due to work pressure?
Yes, police duty is highly stressful, often involving long hours and no regular breaks. There are no regular Sunday offs or guaranteed leaves, and officers are called in to work even on festivals.
In light of this, the Kochi city police have introduced a special leave policy granting officers five unquestionable off days for special occasions to ensure a better work-life balance. It’s gaining wide acceptance among the staff.
Is the stress and work pressure connected to the shortage of personnel?
Yes, the shortage of personnel exacerbates the workload. Increasing the number of officers would help implement an eight-hour shift system, reducing stress.
What about the visible lack of women personnel?
Joining the police is a personal choice, and while we encourage participation from everyone, we cannot force it. There is no gender discrimination, and everyone has a role to play in maintaining law and order.
You mentioned the high quality of education in Kerala. Is the Kerala model commendable?
Absolutely. There’s no doubt about it. Kerala’s education system is significantly superior, with excellent schools and colleges. I have personally witnessed it during my official duties in other states. The accessibility to education here is unmatched.
Why do many Indian students migrate abroad for studies?
Where did Mahatma Gandhi pursue his higher education? What about Jawaharlal Nehru and Subash Chandra Bose? They all studied abroad. Many of our freedom fighters did too. A century ago, students from privileged families in Kerala were also going abroad for education. What’s the problem behind it? It’s common for people of one country to attend universities in another.
That said, about 90 per cent of civil servants in India, including myself, were educated in India. Our current ISRO chairman S Somnath studied in Kerala.
Given all this, how can we say our higher education system is poor? The choice of education is up to the individual.
What about the dangers of brain drain? Kerala is losing its youths in droves…
This is a misconception. The annual foreign remittance to Kerala is about Rs 1,65,000 crores. The significant contribution comes from individuals who went abroad for studies and now work there, particularly doctors, nurses and software engineers.
The same is true for those who went to GCC countries. They were able to go abroad mainly due to the education and awareness they gained here. All things considered, we live in a globalised world, and such movements are part of a global phenomenon.
What year did you join the service?
2005, in Andhra Pradesh. My first posting was as Greyhound’s assault commander. I was leading operations in forest areas. It was a mandatory service, whatever your rank be. The move was devised to dispel the idea that IPS officers don’t take risks. So a posting in Greyhounds was mandatory. Only then will we get a sub-division posting.
Sub-divisions are also no easy task. These are conflict-ridden areas, a war zone. There were a lot of agitations and law and order issues. Compared to that, Kerala is relatively peaceful.
What are your out-of-duty activities?
What’s that? This out of duty? I’m in service to the nation 24/7 365. (laughs) I read books. though not as much as I once did.
What’s your dream project for Kochi?
Our dream project is PODA (Policy for Prevention of Drug Abuse), which targets drug abuse in the private sector. If implemented effectively, it can significantly reduce drug usage and save many lives.
TNIE team: Arun M, Krishna P S, Mahima Anna Jacob, Abdul Nazer M A, A Sanesh (photos), Pranav V P (video)