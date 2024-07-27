‘Pavan Doot’ a hit, KMRL to deploy five more e-buses for Cochin airport connectivity

KOCHI: With an aim to enhance first and last-mile connectivity, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will soon introduce 15 e-buses on four major routes linking with its metro stations, with the focus on Aluva-Airport section, where it will deploy five of its new electric buses.

Till now, the feeder buses were operated by leasing out the buses of various companies like Kleen Smart Bus Ltd (KSBL). Now the metro agency will roll out its own e-buses and talks are progressing with the KSRTC for the operation of feeder buses.

“Comfy Volvo buses with 32 seats will be introduced in the next three months. Five of the buses will be deployed in the 12-km-long Aluva-Kochi Airport route, where there is good commuter patronage already. The ridership on the route has gone up to an average 1,300 passengers per day,” said a senior Metro official.

However, the KMRL is in the process of setting up charging points at major metro stations to operate the buses. “We can get the new feeder buses in three months but drawing sufficient power is a challenge. We’re in the process of setting up charging points in metro stations. We’re also in talks with the KSEB to draw power from its transformers. The solar energy that we produce is sufficient only for the station operations,” the official added.