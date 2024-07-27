‘Pavan Doot’ a hit, KMRL to deploy five more e-buses for Cochin airport connectivity

KOCHI: With an aim to enhance first and last-mile connectivity, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will soon introduce 15 e-buses on four major routes linking with its metro stations, with the focus on Aluva-Airport section, where it will deploy five of its new electric buses.
Till now, the feeder buses were operated by leasing out the buses of various companies like Kleen Smart Bus Ltd (KSBL). Now the metro agency will roll out its own e-buses and talks are progressing with the KSRTC for the operation of feeder buses.
“Comfy Volvo buses with 32 seats will be introduced in the next three months. Five of the buses will be deployed in the 12-km-long Aluva-Kochi Airport route, where there is good commuter patronage already. The ridership on the route has gone up to an average 1,300 passengers per day,” said a senior Metro official.
However, the KMRL is in the process of setting up charging points at major metro stations to operate the buses. “We can get the new feeder buses in three months but drawing sufficient power is a challenge. We’re in the process of setting up charging points in metro stations. We’re also in talks with the KSEB to draw power from its transformers. The solar energy that we produce is sufficient only for the station operations,” the official added.
The lease agreement with bus operating firms such as KSBL has been recently renewed only for three months, instead of the usual one year. “Usually the contract is for one year, but this time they have extended it only for three months. The KMRL is planning to deploy and operate its own buses,” said B J Antony, Managing Director of KSBL, which is operating a CNG feeder bus on the Aluva-Airport section.
Currently, two e-buses are also being operated on the route by Chakra Cynergy Pvt Ltd.
The first electric bus service connecting Aluva Metro station with Kochi Airport was launched in 2020. Currently, The feeder services are available every 30 minutes, with the first bus departing from the airport at 6.30 am and the last service at 10 pm.
Feeder buses on 4 main routes
Meanwhile, talks are progressing between the KSRTC and the KMRL over operation of electric feeder buses which will be deployed soon. However, both the agencies have not yet arrived at a consensus over the ‘ terms of the operation’.
“According to the agreement, KMRL will buy the buses and the KSRTC will operate the services. Four major routes have been identified, though the schedules are yet to be finalised. But a final revenue-sharing agreement is yet to be arrived at,” said a senior KSRTC official.
The routes identified for operation of the electric buses are Kaloor-Elamakkara (via Puthukalavattom), Tripunithura-Mulanthuruthy, Vyttila-Kundannoor-Thoppumpady-MG Road circular and the existing Aluva-Kochi Airport route. “If the talks over the ‘terms of operation’ are finalised, we plan to operate the Aluva-airport service from Aluva KSRTC stand, which will also cater to railway commuters. Currently, the feeder buses operate from Aluva metro station,” the KSRTC official added.