Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Honor 200 5G

Honor’s new smartphone is literally state-of-the-art with an incredibly sharp 6.7” AMOLED display and an ultralight body, which is elegant. The 7.7mm device is refreshingly slim to hold, with the Quad-curved design making usage a pleasure. Powered by the robust SD 7 Gen 3 processor and MagicOS 8.0, Honor 200 runs smoothly, no matter what you throw at it.

While an innovative 2nd Gen Silicon-Carbon battery provided me with long-lasting life (40hrs+ on heavy usage) and rapid charging (100W SuperCharge). Photos taken by the Triple 50MP studio-level portrait camera are simply stunning and stand out from competitors distinctly, with a very special mention to Harcourt Portrait Mode, which provides the best Portrait photos I’ve seen so far in any smartphone, literally equalling the quality of Professional studios. I do appreciate the Eye Comfort/Dynamic dimming aspect of the Honor 200 5G display recognised by DXOMARK for a healthier and safer visual comfort experience—this should result in less eye strain and fatigue. A fantastic phone overall! explorehonor.com

Crossbeats Clip M01

Crossbeats has a great new Lapel Mic called the Clip M01. The ultra-affordable Mic is a wireless lavalier lapel microphone system designed for content creators and media to capture and record high-quality audio. The device is super easy to set up and is compatible with Android devices and iOS devices with the dongle provided. While testing, I found the transmission range to go beyond 100m and the battery to last me for about 10 hours (42 hours totally).

The quality of the recordings and playback was top-notch with 360° 24-bit recording on board with no lag or delay in transmission. The clip also worked well in noisy environments with minimal or zero distortion. Recordings can be done in Mono or Stereo. The Clip M01 is a superb device, ideal for those who conduct interviews, presentations, podcasts, and public speaking regularly. crossbeats.com

OnePlus Watch 2R

Powered by Google’s Wear OS, the OnePlus Watch 2R is my early contender for ‘Smartwatch of the Year’. Combining elite performance, brilliant battery life, and enhanced fitness tracking, the 2R ticks all boxes and then some. First off, the watch looks fine on the wrist with a bold presence and a durable aluminium case/glass watch face combo (It’s also IP68 rated with 5ATM). The watch is easy to set up, thanks to Fast Pair and displays notifications/messages clearly on the large display while allowing you to control music as well as smart home features.Watch 2R sports a precision dual-frequency GPS for precise location and tracking, while it also measures accurate VO2 max, heart rate and blood oxygen levels to elevate your health. This smartwatch is literally a comprehensive powerhouse that looks great on the wrist! oneplus.in