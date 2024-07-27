The missing link

KOCHI: The sight of rain clouds invokes apprehensions in the hearts of Link Valley residents in Kakkanad. For every time it pours, the canals that skirt its northern and southern borders — built to facilitate drainage to the nearby Edachira creek but which are now clogged with debris — become agents of disease and distress.

For 63-year-old K P Sathi Devi, a downpour also means that her backyard, which hugs the now-overflowing canal, is out of bounds. “Who can stand the stench?” asks Sathi Devi. She is not the only one. There are about 400 residents here for whom monsoons have become a menace.

This was not always the case for Link Valley, a gated community which sprang to life in the late 1990s. “Our troubles began with the construction of this residential tower,” Sathi Devi says, pointing to a multi-crore apartment which sits on a 13-acre plot nearby. The people here have resided in its shadows since 2016.

“Even during the time of its construction, the flow of wastewater, sewage and debris from the temporary shelters set up for its labourers had created a slew of problems. My well has been unusable since then,” Sathi Devi adds.

The canals, when constructed, only intended to facilitate drainage from Link Valley and a few houses nearby, points out Binod Hariharan, the treasurer of the residents’ association.

“It only has that much capacity. What’s the case today? Since the expansion of Infopark in the late 2000s, many developmental projects sprung up in the area. The said apartment is one among them. All of them channel their drainage to the neighbourhood’s canals,” Binod adds.