The missing link

KOCHI: The sight of rain clouds invokes apprehensions in the hearts of Link Valley residents in Kakkanad. For every time it pours, the canals that skirt its northern and southern borders — built to facilitate drainage to the nearby Edachira creek but which are now clogged with debris — become agents of disease and distress.
For 63-year-old K P Sathi Devi, a downpour also means that her backyard, which hugs the now-overflowing canal, is out of bounds. “Who can stand the stench?” asks Sathi Devi. She is not the only one. There are about 400 residents here for whom monsoons have become a menace.
This was not always the case for Link Valley, a gated community which sprang to life in the late 1990s. “Our troubles began with the construction of this residential tower,” Sathi Devi says, pointing to a multi-crore apartment which sits on a 13-acre plot nearby. The people here have resided in its shadows since 2016.
“Even during the time of its construction, the flow of wastewater, sewage and debris from the temporary shelters set up for its labourers had created a slew of problems. My well has been unusable since then,” Sathi Devi adds.
The canals, when constructed, only intended to facilitate drainage from Link Valley and a few houses nearby, points out Binod Hariharan, the treasurer of the residents’ association.
“It only has that much capacity. What’s the case today? Since the expansion of Infopark in the late 2000s, many developmental projects sprung up in the area. The said apartment is one among them. All of them channel their drainage to the neighbourhood’s canals,” Binod adds.
Gross violations
When the tower’s construction was still underway, the Kerala State Pollution Control Board and Thrikkakara municipality had issued stop memos to the builder. “The project was causing health problems, including dengue, due to the accumulation of wastewater,” says Binod.
But not soon after, the construction resumed and the building even received an occupancy certificate.
“There’s been gross violations in allowing the project to go on despite it not complying with critical conditions for environmental clearance. Today, the drainage from the tower is the main contributor to the overland flow of wastewater,” Binod adds.
After much uproar from the residents, the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) was tasked to conduct a study in August last year.
Their report found that the tower did not adequately comply with a slew of conditions, including a proper sewage treatment plant and stormwater drainage.
“The treatment plan is not yet functional. Also, the inflow and outflow of the plant is not monitored. An ultra-filtration unit is yet to be commissioned as well,” says M D J Brinner, another resident.
More than an inherited problem
As it is, Link Valley, as the name implies, is already in a low-lying area — in the valley of two rolling hills. Torrential rainfall results in partial flooding here.
Compounding this is the fact that the two narrow canals are filled with silt and obstructed by solid waste.
“The canal’s bottom is now only marginally lower than the ground on the western side. This means water enters the compounds nearby every time it rains,” Binod says.
In order to prevent such inflow, the builders have constructed a small dike.
“Now, this has prevented the smooth flow of water from Link Valley in the canal, accentuating the waterlogging problem here,” highlights Kurian Varghese, the president of the residents’ association.
What the builder says
A senior manager with the builder, not only dismisses the allegations but is also quick to point out that their sewage treatment plant is operating efficiently.
“The two sewage treatment plants on our property are fully capable of handling the waste generated,” he says, before adding that the group, following directive from SEIAA, has engaged a third party to submit a comprehensive report.
The manager also deflects the problem to other towers and establishments in the vicinity.
“The canals are a common drainage system shared by adjacent hotels and properties. Therefore, the responsibility for its maintenance and potential widening rests with all. It’s not our problem alone,” he says, adding that his company has undertaken necessary steps to widen the canal closest to their property.
“It’s now upon the municipality to address this issue more broadly,” he adds.
What needs to be done
According to the residents, the drainage system needs to be widened and its capacity increased. The water from the neighbourhood ultimately flows into the Kadambrayar. So, a culvert should also be constructed.
“To ensure smooth flow of water, a culvert near Kadambrayar creek is essential. For this, the Public Works Department (PWD) or concerned authorities has to take the initiative,” says Sreeja Soumyan, the secretary of the residents’ association.
In 2020, Thrikkakara municipality had written to the PWD executive engineer asking for two new culverts across Infopark Road, one replacing the hume pipes already there. However, no action has been taken so far.
In addition, property owners must ensure that their wastewater is not directed to the already-overburdened drainage system and make arrangements to enhance its capacity wherever needed.
“In some areas, the drainage level has been altered, resulting in wastewater from opposite sides flowing into our properties. This has led to waterlogging, particularly on the western side. Sometimes, water stagnates here for up to five days,” says Sreeja.
It is crucial to address the issue without causing undue disruption to residents, she adds.