CIAL plans T1 expansion and more aircraft parking bays

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), which manages the Kochi airport, the fourth busiest in India in terms of international traffic, aims to seize the early bird advantage of the projected domestic travel boom in the country, as it now plans to undertake domestic passenger terminal expansion and further increase of aircraft parking bays.

In fact, the airport management has articulated a vision for its next growth phase and aims to maximise connectivity, thereby becoming a regional hub by 2034.

“Kochi airport aims to become the preferred tourist gateway to south India in its first phase of growth journey by leveraging the state’s tourism potential and engaging airlines to enhance its domestic as well as international connectivity footprint. With focused efforts and developing strategic partnerships with airlines, we aim to maximise connectivity and become a regional hub by 2034,” said CIAL managing director S Suhas.

The airport has envisioned an array of short-term and long-term projects post in-depth analysis of the key macroeconomic indicators (such as gross state domestic product, tourism statistics etc), projected sector-wise traffic demand and expansion plans of Indian as well as foreign carriers.

“After the project for the expansion of the international terminal, T-3, we will take up the domestic terminal building (T-1) expansion. The current 6 lakh sq ft domestic terminal (T-1) would be expanded by another 1.8 lakh sq ft to facilitate the operation of more domestic flights,” a CIAL official said.