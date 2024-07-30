Bottled up! How corporation tackled unsegregated waste menace

KOCHI: It is hard to spot plastic bottles being strewn around the city these days, thanks to innovative waste collection bins – designed in the shape of a bottle – placed by the Kochi corporation at every nook and corner. The huge response has meant the corporation is now set to appoint a separate agency for the collection of plastic bottles as the bins are getting filled in no time at many places.

“Now, there’s a noticeable change in the mentality of citizens and instances of people throwing away used plastic bottles at public places have come down significantly,” said Clean City Manager Sudheesh Kumar G, the brain behind the initiative.

“We’ll soon issue a tender to appoint a separate agency which will collect the plastic bottles twice a week and hand the same over to recycling companies. Currently, they are collected once in a while by the Haritha Karma Sena and the agencies that collect waste,” he said.

It all started in March 2023, when the corporation was embroiled in a controversy following a fire outbreak at its solid waste dumpsite at Brahmapuram, and was facing flak for a failure to segregate waste. A solution had to be found in quick time.

“We thought of the idea of placing unused containers to temporarily store plastic waste collected, instead of setting up a shed or a permanent building. They are easy to install as well. We placed 20 mini containers. It was a success and so far we’ve set up 66 containers. Thirty more will be placed soon,” Sudheesh said.

Even then, the issue of unsegregated waste lingered on. People throwing single-use plastic at public places compounded the issue further as drains started getting clogged. It was then that Sudheesh suggested the idea of bottle-shaped collection bins.