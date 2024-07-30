Bottled up! How corporation tackled unsegregated waste menace

KOCHI: It is hard to spot plastic bottles being strewn around the city these days, thanks to innovative waste collection bins – designed in the shape of a bottle – placed by the Kochi corporation at every nook and corner. The huge response has meant the corporation is now set to appoint a separate agency for the collection of plastic bottles as the bins are getting filled in no time at many places.
“Now, there’s a noticeable change in the mentality of citizens and instances of people throwing away used plastic bottles at public places have come down significantly,” said Clean City Manager Sudheesh Kumar G, the brain behind the initiative.
“We’ll soon issue a tender to appoint a separate agency which will collect the plastic bottles twice a week and hand the same over to recycling companies. Currently, they are collected once in a while by the Haritha Karma Sena and the agencies that collect waste,” he said.
It all started in March 2023, when the corporation was embroiled in a controversy following a fire outbreak at its solid waste dumpsite at Brahmapuram, and was facing flak for a failure to segregate waste. A solution had to be found in quick time.
“We thought of the idea of placing unused containers to temporarily store plastic waste collected, instead of setting up a shed or a permanent building. They are easy to install as well. We placed 20 mini containers. It was a success and so far we’ve set up 66 containers. Thirty more will be placed soon,” Sudheesh said.
Even then, the issue of unsegregated waste lingered on. People throwing single-use plastic at public places compounded the issue further as drains started getting clogged. It was then that Sudheesh suggested the idea of bottle-shaped collection bins.
“The shape reminds the citizens of their civic responsibility every time they see the bins. Now, the habits of the citizens have changed for good. At first, we placed 52 such bins (pink-white in colour) through sponsorships. Following the heartening response, another 250 have been set up using the plan funds. Many institutions like Federal Bank have now evinced interest to set up such bins using their CSR funds following the success,” the official said.
Already the bins have been placed in all 74 divisions and tourist destinations like Fort Kochi. The corporation has identified more spots such as those at Marine Drive, market area, and Durbar Hall, where crowds assemble, to place the bins. Fifty additional bins will be installed this year itself.
Meanwhile, the “small initiative” has won praise from foreign tourists as well, who are impressed by the fact that there is no littering even in areas near such collection bins. “The foreign tourists are impressed by the results and say that the very view will convey the message. This has reduced littering in places like Fort Kochi to a great extent,” said Rajesh P R, a tour guide.
The nudge to change
