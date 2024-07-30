Kerala: Row ends as Muvattupuzha Mahal Committee backs college

KOCHI: The recent tension at Muvattupuzha Nirmala College over the demand for a room for Friday prayers has come to an amicable end after leaders of the Muvattupuzha Mahal Committee visited the college and extended support to the management. According to the college management, the Mahal committee denounced the demand and assured to discourage activities that disturb the harmonious atmosphere of the institution.

The conflict arose when a group of students protested in front of the principal’s room on Friday afternoon, alleging that some girls were stopped from performing prayers in the waiting room.

On Monday, Mahal committee leaders, including general convener K M Abdul Majeed and Muslim League Muvattupuzha mandalam president P A Basheer, visited the college and held talks with the management.

“The demand for a prayer room at the college was raised without the knowledge or consent of the Mahal Committee. The name of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) was dragged into the row with an ulterior motive. The Muslim community in Muvattupuzha wants to protect communal harmony and won’t support such moves,” said Basheer.

The Mahal committee made it clear that they will not support the demand for a prayer room on the college premises and instead, arrangements will be made in the mosque located close to the institution for students, including girls, to perform noon prayers.

Meanwhile, the district committee of the MSF also issued a statement denouncing the demand. “The MSF does not support the protest. We will not support any move that would disturb harmony on the campus,” said MSF district president Rameez Muthirakalayil.

Principal Fr Justine Kannadan expressed gratitude to the social organisations for supporting the college. “Some of the students who participated in the protest visited me and apologised for the incident,” he said.