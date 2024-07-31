Animated wonders

KOCHI: The 5th day of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival (IDSFKK) was yet another banger with animation movies, short fiction, international animation, Malayalam short fiction, and many more on display. Today’s highlight was the animation sector of the movies in different art styles and storytelling, which was filled with puns.

Ladakh has been pleading for help since the UT started facing various climatic issues and political decisions that are not swinging in Ladhak’s direction. The movie Taar shows the reality of this issue with the help of animation.

“Right from the beginning, I was sure that I wanted to make a film on climate change, seeing the effect and result of climate change, and the best medium I could think of was film.Though the current scenario of Ladakh has not taken a dramatic turn, I believe if I, you, and many others raised voices against this issue not only for Ladakh but for Mother Earth, we would not have to see people like Sonam Wangchuk fast unto death.

I do blame the government in some manner, as there is equal to no effort taken from their side, especially the Centre. During the shoot, I have tried to use actual actors to understand the emotions and animate them in a way that helps the audience connect with me better,” says Tsering Lhanses, the director of Taar.