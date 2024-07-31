Bridging cultures through art

KOCHI: The walls in the gallery have come alive with a blend of ideas, all from across the sea. The exhibition titled ‘Notes from Another Shore’, has come with a vision to bridge the cultures of India and the United Arab Emirates.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi-based Rizq Art Initiative in collaboration with the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, Department of Cultural Affairs, and Abu Dhabi Art, at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery, the exhibition has brought some exciting contemporary art to Kerala.

Shafeena Yusuff Ali, executive director, Rizq, says the exhibition opens new avenues for artists from Kerala and Arab countries to collaborate and showcase their work on a global stage.

It presents two key exhibitions — ‘Beyond Emerging Artists’ (BEA) and ‘Gateway’s Maqam’.

The BEA segment showcases talents like Almaha Jaralla, Samo Shalaby, and Latifa Saeed, curated by Morad Montazami. Now in its fifth international presentation, BEA provides a platform for emerging UAE artists to develop and present their work.

Another interesting part is the solo exhibition by artist Hashel Al Lamki, curated by Dr Venetia Porter, titled ‘Gateway’s Maqam’. Lamki emphasises themes of identity, heritage, and modernity through his works.

A captivating series comprising 66 miniature paintings encased within 55 antique frames called the Memento Mori Collection by Shalaby is another brilliant piece.

“Emarati artists have a relatively short history in the art world,” says Malvika, the project manager. “And this exhibition also introduces them to the people of Kerala, who can experience a different perspective on Arab contemporary art,” she adds.

The exhibition will run for a month, till August 18