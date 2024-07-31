Hepatitis 101

KOCHI: Every year, July 28 is observed as World Hepatitis Day to raise awareness about the viral hepatitis and the illnesses it causes. The hepatitis B virus was discovered by Nobel laureate Prof Baruch Samuel Blumberg, whose birthday is celebrated on this day.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US estimates that over 300 million individuals worldwide suffer from viral hepatitis, which results in over one million fatalities annually. Globally, the incidence of hepatitis-related deaths is still rising even in the face of effective immunisations, preventive measures, and treatment.
This year’s theme, ‘It’s Time for Action’ emphasises the critical measures that need to be taken to successfully combat the illness.
What is hepatitis?
Hepatitis is a term for an inflammatory liver disease that is usually caused by a virus. Nevertheless, autoimmune hepatitis and hepatitis brought on by drugs, alcohol, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals are among the other reasons. When the immune system of the body unintentionally targets liver tissue, autoimmune hepatitis develops.
Hepatitis is classified into five main viral classes — A, B, C, D, and E — each is caused by a distinct virus. According to estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO), 354 million people worldwide suffer from chronic hepatitis B and C.
How does it spread?
Varied kinds of viral hepatitis have varied modes of transmission, making it extremely contagious and capable of spreading even before symptoms appear:
Hepatitis A (HAV): Mostly contracted by eating contaminated food or water or coming in close contact with an infected individual. It is essential to maintain proper personal hygiene and sanitation practices to stop the spread.
Hepatitis B (HBV): Spreads by coming into contact with bodily fluids that are contagious, such as vaginal secretions, blood, or semen. Sexual contact, sharing of needles, and mother-to-child transmission during childbirth are all ways that HBV can spread. Vaccination is the most efficient way to avoid contracting HBV.
Hepatitis C (HCV): Mostly transmitted by direct blood-to-blood contact, frequently through sharing injecting equipment such as needles. In contrast to HAV and HBV, there is currently no vaccine for HCV, making prevention strategies and early diagnosis essential.
Symptoms and Indications
The following are some common symptoms of several forms of viral hepatitis:
Clay or dark brown-coloured urine
Diarrhoea
Exhaustion
Fever
Joint aches
Appetite loss
Distress, nausea, and vomiting
Jaundice, or yellowing of the skin or eyes
Chronic hepatitis frequently causes serious liver damage before symptoms are noticed, sometimes taking decades to appear.
Diagnosis, testing, and screening
The only reliable method of diagnosing hepatitis is testing. Each type is normally assessed as follows:
Hepatitis A: If symptoms are present or exposure is suspected, blood tests can identify HAV antibodies.
Hepatitis B: Every adult should get screened for HBV at least once. More regular testing should be done on expectant mothers, babies born to infected mothers, and anyone who continues to be at risk of infection.
Hepatitis C: The CDC recommends that all adults and pregnant women get tested for the virus at least once, with further testing for those who are at high risk, as HCV frequently remains undiagnosed.
Prevention:
Hepatitis vaccination (available for both hepatitis A and B), safe eating and drinking habits, proper personal hygiene, safe sexual behaviour, and not sharing needles are all preventive strategies against hepatitis.
Hepatitis may be controlled and the spread of the illness can be stopped with regular checkups and fast treatment.