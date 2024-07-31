Hepatitis 101

KOCHI: Every year, July 28 is observed as World Hepatitis Day to raise awareness about the viral hepatitis and the illnesses it causes. The hepatitis B virus was discovered by Nobel laureate Prof Baruch Samuel Blumberg, whose birthday is celebrated on this day.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US estimates that over 300 million individuals worldwide suffer from viral hepatitis, which results in over one million fatalities annually. Globally, the incidence of hepatitis-related deaths is still rising even in the face of effective immunisations, preventive measures, and treatment.

This year’s theme, ‘It’s Time for Action’ emphasises the critical measures that need to be taken to successfully combat the illness.

What is hepatitis?

Hepatitis is a term for an inflammatory liver disease that is usually caused by a virus. Nevertheless, autoimmune hepatitis and hepatitis brought on by drugs, alcohol, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals are among the other reasons. When the immune system of the body unintentionally targets liver tissue, autoimmune hepatitis develops.

Hepatitis is classified into five main viral classes — A, B, C, D, and E — each is caused by a distinct virus. According to estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO), 354 million people worldwide suffer from chronic hepatitis B and C.

How does it spread?

Varied kinds of viral hepatitis have varied modes of transmission, making it extremely contagious and capable of spreading even before symptoms appear:

Hepatitis A (HAV): Mostly contracted by eating contaminated food or water or coming in close contact with an infected individual. It is essential to maintain proper personal hygiene and sanitation practices to stop the spread.