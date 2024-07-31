Incessant rain wreaks widespread havoc in Ernakulam

KOCHI: The intermittent heavy rainfall in Ernakulam district has led to the Muvattupuzha river and the Periyar flowing above the danger mark. With the rivers breaching their banks, houses located in low-lying areas in the panchayats along the river banks have been inundated. Also, people living in areas which are prone to landslides have been shifted to safer places, said the District Disaster Management Authority.

According to the information provided by collector N S K Umesh, 22 relief camps were opened in the district on Tuesday. “Relief camps have been opened at Aluva, Kothamangalam, Kunnathunad, Muvattupuzha and Paravoor,” said the collector.

In Aluva, six camps housing 51 people have been opened. At Kothamangalam, two camps are housing 62 people. In Muvattupuzha there are three camps with 73 inmates. Paravoor has three camps with 153 people. “The total number of people living in the camps is 613,” he said.

As per IMD reports, Ernakulam received 73.04 mm of rainfall on Tuesday. “The places that received the highest amount of rainfall in the district are Idamalayar (187 mm), Choondi (97.5 mm), Perumbavoor (87 mm) and Kalamassery (86 mm).

The heavy rain and strong winds damaged sixteen houses in different places in the district. “Due to heavy rain, the water level in the rivers has increased. Periyar and Muvattupuzha Rivers are flowing above the danger mark. Low-lying areas in Aluva, Kunnathunad, Paravoor and Kothamangalam have been inundated. The people shifted to the camps are from these places,” the collector said.