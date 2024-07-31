Into the wild

KOCHI: The Bedi Brothers — Naresh Bedi and Rajesh Bedi — have remained at the forefront of wildlife filmmaking in India for over four decades. It is nothing but the passion that gave them the strength to overcome freezing temperatures, high-altitude camping, risks of animal attacks, and physical exhaustion.

Slowly, they have grown to become the pioneers of Indian wildlife filmmaking, capturing extensive footage of elusive species such as snow leopards, red pandas, gharial, Indian wild dogs, Himalayan lynx, and bar-headed geese. By focusing more on education and conservation, the brothers are trying to shape the public understanding of India’s natural history.

After graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune in 1969, Naresh, along with his younger brother Rajesh, started their journey into wildlife filmmaking together.

Rajesh was named Wildlife Photographer of the Year in Britain in 1986. In recognition of their contributions, the Bedi Brothers received the Padma Shri in 2015, along with the Whale Award at the Wildlife Asia Film Festival, and the Prithvi Ratna from the Centre for Media Studies.

The brothers have now been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK). In a freewheeling chat with TNIE, they opened up about their career, motivations, the challenges of wildlife filmmaking, and more.

Excerpts:

You both started your careers in the 1960s and 70s. What keeps you going after all these decades?

Naresh Bedi: I think it’s basically passion. We have been observing love for animals and birds around us since childhood. Then there’s the guidance and training our father provided. We used to have a python in our house and in Delhi, people refused to come to our house because of this. We kept other animals too, some of which were mostly wounded and brought for treatment. Then, as we started studying them to a small degree — how they kill their prey, how much time it takes — all these basic interests grew slowly into photography. And that’s what kept us going, to learn and explore.