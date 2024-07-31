Rain doesn’t bring down festival fever: IDSFFK on Day four

KOCHI: Kairali, Nila, and Sree Theatre looked serenely drenched in rain as the 16th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) commenced the fourth day with spectacularly crafted short films and documentaries.

A highlight of the day was the IndyAnima session by Shilpa Ranade along with fellow filmmakers. Shilpa had curated the Indian animation package comprising 18 animated shorts. Filmmakers such as Padmasree Murali, Tsering Lhanzes, and Fida Hameed were included in the package.

Another highlight was the Meet the Director programme featuring the maestro Anand Patwardhan, whose ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ is being screened at the festival. The acclaimed filmmaker feels the ‘censor board’ in India has changed since 2014 and his films, which always have battled odds, face a tougher challenge now. Argentinian filmmaker Maria Onis, whose film ‘Jorge Polaco’ is being screened, says there exists a similar state in her country too.

Of the films shown, Rakesh Sharma’s ‘Final Solution’ flashed boldly the message — ‘There are two solutions’. One of them is the Nazi solution: If you don’t like people, segregate them and kill them. They strut up and down. Proclaim that you are the salt of the earth’ — proving it amply wrong.

The documentary, devided into two parts, drives us back to the centrist perspective of the 2002 Gujarat riots. Part one: ‘Pride and Genocide’ and Part two: ‘The Hate Mandate’. Part one narrates the truth behind the pre-planned genocidal violence by the right-wing extremists.