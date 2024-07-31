Spotlight on whispers from the margins

KOCHI: Every year, student Sameera Shah travels from her college in Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram to attend the International Documentary Short Film Festival in Kerala (IDSFFK). All because she wants to experience the lives of people, who may not be as privileged as she is.

“In that sense, I do not know how to term my need — personal or political. Filmmakers themselves seem to be straddling between the personal and political — whether to say stories of a collective conscience or to go on deeper individual journeys,” she says.

Probably to state its term clearly amidst this confusion, the IDSFFK came forward to bring out packages that promptly told stories that needed to be heard. Its package ‘Voices, Whispers, and Silences’ has a formidable package of seven films on social justice curated by Madurai-based documentary filmmaker R P Amudhan, whose future effort is to organise a film festival exclusively centred on social justice.

One of the movies We Make Film by Shweta Ghosh in the package shows the journey of disabled people, who are passionate about filmmaking. Mijo Jose, one of the protagonists dreams of making films like Bahubali, Sangeeta Gala feels the doors of Bollywood are tough to open for someone like her but remembers director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his encouragement and Anuja Sankhe belives the media just dishes out cosmetic sympathy to people with disabilities but those gestures do not help in any way. Together, it is a poignant trek into the minds of filmmakers who are disabled yet keep the fire to tell stories through films burning in them.