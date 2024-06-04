Conquering sinus issues with ayurveda

KOCHI: Sinusitis, the inflammation of the sinus cavities around the nasal passages, is a common ailment troubling many. It can cause a host of unpleasant symptoms like facial pain, congestion, headaches, and a persistent runny or stuffy nose. While conventional medicine offers treatment options, Ayurveda, the ancient Indian medical system, provides a holistic and personalised approach to managing sinusitis.
Understanding sinusitis
Ayurveda emphasises the balance of three doshas – vata, pitta, and kapha – for optimal health. Sinusitis is primarily attributed to an imbalance of Kapha dosha. Kapha governs mucus production, and when imbalanced, it leads to excessive mucus build-up in the sinuses.
Factors that trigger sinusitis
Dietary choices: Excessive intake of dairy products, sweets, processed foods, refined carbohydrates, and fried and oily foods can aggravate Kapha and contribute to sinus congestion.
Seasonal changes: Cold and damp weather conditions can exacerbate Kapha dosha
Suppressed urges: Holding back sneezes, coughs, or tears can lead to the accumulation of Kapha in the sinuses.
Stress: Chronic stress can disrupt the balance of all doshas
Ayurvedic management of sinusitis
Here are some key aspects that restores balance to Kapha dosha
Dietary modifications: An Ayurvedic diet for sinusitis emphasises easily digestible, light foods that reduce Kapha. This includes:
Fresh fruits and vegetables with Kapha-pacifying properties like apples, pears, leafy greens, and bitter gourd.
Brown rice, millet, and quinoa.
Spices with Kapha-balancing properties like ginger, cumin, clove, and turmeric.
Herbal remedies: Herbs such as triphala, Vasaka, and Guduchi support sinus health and immunity
Lifestyle practices for healing
Nasya: This nasal therapy involves administering medicated drops or oil into the nostrils. It helps clear mucus and reduce inflammation. Inhaling steam infused with medicated herbs is another solution.
Neti pot irrigation: Using a Neti pot with a warm saline solution helps flush out allergens from the nasal passages.
Rest and relaxation: Adequate sleep allows the body to heal and reduces stress.
Yoga and pranayama: Certain yoga postures and breathing exercises (pranayama) can help clear congestion.
Important considerations
While Ayurveda provides effective methods for managing sinusitis, it’s crucial to consult a qualified Ayurvedic practitioner for diagnosis and treatment. By incorporating these Ayurvedic principles into your life, you can combat sinusitis naturally and achieve long-lasting relief.
Mind and body
