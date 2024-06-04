Conquering sinus issues with ayurveda

KOCHI: Sinusitis, the inflammation of the sinus cavities around the nasal passages, is a common ailment troubling many. It can cause a host of unpleasant symptoms like facial pain, congestion, headaches, and a persistent runny or stuffy nose. While conventional medicine offers treatment options, Ayurveda, the ancient Indian medical system, provides a holistic and personalised approach to managing sinusitis.

Understanding sinusitis

Ayurveda emphasises the balance of three doshas – vata, pitta, and kapha – for optimal health. Sinusitis is primarily attributed to an imbalance of Kapha dosha. Kapha governs mucus production, and when imbalanced, it leads to excessive mucus build-up in the sinuses.

Factors that trigger sinusitis

Dietary choices: Excessive intake of dairy products, sweets, processed foods, refined carbohydrates, and fried and oily foods can aggravate Kapha and contribute to sinus congestion.

Seasonal changes: Cold and damp weather conditions can exacerbate Kapha dosha

Suppressed urges: Holding back sneezes, coughs, or tears can lead to the accumulation of Kapha in the sinuses.

Stress: Chronic stress can disrupt the balance of all doshas