No breakthrough in Saramma murder case, police recommend crime branch investigation

KOCHI: With no breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of 72-year-old Saramma in Kothamangalam, police have referred the case to the Crime Branch (CB). Meanwhile, Sarama’s family expressed concern over the delay in the probe.
Saramma Eliyas of Chengamanattu house, Kallad, Kothamangalam, was found lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit inside the living room of her house on March 25. The gold ornaments, including bangles and a chain worth Rs 2.94 lakh she was wearing, were stolen while turmeric powder was sprinkled around the crime scene.
“We have decided to refer the case to the Crime Branch. A letter has been sent to the state police chief in this regard. The CB is likely to take over the case soon,” a senior police officer with the Ernakulam Rural police said.
The police, which launched a probe soon after the murder was reported, have checked over 55,000 phone numbers and questioned over 100 people.
“We checked 55,000 phone numbers registered with various mobile towers near the crime scenes as well as questioned migrant workers staying near the victims’ house.
Additionally, we checked 53 CCTV cameras at various locations near the crime spot. People who were seen passing near the locality were also interrogated. However, we haven’t received any concrete evidence,” a police officer said.
As per the police, other than the gold ornament worn by Saramma, other jewellery kept in the almirah in the house was untouched. “The accused entered the house when Saramma’s relatives were not at home. We cannot say whether it was a planned murder as the jewellery kept in the almirah was untouched. We checked for other cases of a similar nature. But we did not receive any information regarding suspects in those cases coming near the premises of Saramma’s house,” he said.
Meanwhile, Saramma’s son Eldhose said, “We hope that the perpetrators are nabbed without delay. We are told that the probe will be taken over by the CB after the election. We are await the probe by the specialised agency as further delay will only help the accused remain elusive.”