Well-designed public spaces foster community engagement, dialogue says Monolita Chatterjee

KOCHI: An urban design, there lies a subtle yet pervasive bias, one that disproportionately affects women. Nowhere is this indifference more profound than in public restrooms, says Monolita Chatterjee, an award-winning architect.

Step into a public restroom and you’ll notice the absence of hooks. Women have to juggle handbags, dupattas, and sometimes children, or place their things on unsanitary floors. A simple hook could alleviate this daily struggle, but it remains an oversight.

That’s not all. “Kerala Building Rules allocate fewer stalls for women in public toilets. The long lines in front of women’s restrooms indicate that our public infrastructure lacks understanding of women and their needs,” says Monolita.

On walkability

She also observes that Kochi falls extremely short of expectations when it comes to walkability, which is a measure of how friendly an urban environment is to pedestrians.

“Cracked pavements, missing tiles and uneven surfaces hinder everyone, especially women and the differently-abled,” she says.

Interestingly, residential properties also play a part in turning streets desolate and unsafe for women, Monolita points out.

According to her, the minimum 3-meter front setback (the mandated distance to be left from streets) and towering boundary walls around properties in the name of privacy result in ‘inactive’ streets.