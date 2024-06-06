Canal rejuvenation key to waterlogging-free Kochi

KOCHI: Why does Kochi get flooded after a heavy spell of rain? The simple answer would point to rapid urbanisation and a lack of pre-monsoon cleaning of drains and canals. However, despite all these proactive measures in the IT Hub of Infopark, where officials ensured drains and canals were cleaned before the onset of monsoon, the area got flooded after last week’s downpour.

The reason, according to officials, is the shrinking of the canals and drains due to encroachment. Beyond cleaning, these canals need reconstruction, they pointed out. “The city’s drains and canals have been shrinking over the years, reducing their capacity to handle rainwater. Additionally, garbage accumulation in the drains has impeded water flow further,” said an official with the irrigation department.

The cost of the canal rejuvenation project, estimated at Rs 1,528 crore in 2019, has escalated to Rs 3,873 crore in 2023. Expected to free Kochi of waterlogging, the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) – to be implemented by the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) – has been a non-starter for over five years.

IURWTS envisages the acquisition of 42 hectares of private land for widening six canals spread over 34.75km, to make them navigable. They are Edappally canal (11.15 km), Chilavanoor (11.23 km), Thevara (1.2 km), Perandoor (9.84 km), Market (0.66 km) and Konthuruthy (0.67 km).

KMRL officials said the district administration’s failure to hand over the land has led to the delay.