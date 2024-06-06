Curbs on traffic movement at Kakkanad

KOCHI: Police have restricted vehicular movement along Civil Line Road from Kakkanad Collectorate Signal to Kunnumpuram Junction after cracks developed on one side of the road recently. Traffic will be diverted till further announcement as repair works will be started by PWD soon.

Vehicles from Palarivattom side towards the Collectorate Signal Junction will be diverted towards NGO Quarters Round to reach Ambadimoola and Olimugal Junction to enter Seaport-Airport road.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Tripunithura, Kakkanad and Seaport-Airport Road plying towards Palarivattom should take a turn from OIimugal Junction towards NGO Quarters Round and take a left turn towards Kunnumpuram Junction to proceed towards Palarivattom.

Policemen will be deployed on the stretch to guide drivers.