DP World launches first free trade warehousing zone in Kerala

KOCHI: Dubai Port World (DP World) which operates the International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) in Kochi has launched the first Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) in Kerala.

The Cochin Economic Zone, located within the Cochin Port premises of Vallarpadam terminal, is expected to enhance Cochin Port’s capabilities as the preferred gateway to the south.

The 75,000 sq ft state-of-the-art facility provides seamless integration with DP World’s strategic multi-modal logistics network, facilitating efficient connections across India and global markets. Speaking about Kerala’s first Free Trade Warehousing Zone, Ranjit Ray, senior vice- president - Economic Zones Middle East, North Africa, and Subcontinent, said, “The DP World Cochin Economic Zone is an innovative model located within the port premises, setting a new benchmark among economic zones in India.

Our aim in establishing economic zones is to enhance global trade opportunities by streamlining supply chains, resulting in cost savings and seamless connectivity. Our integrated solution in Cochin provides value-added services, linking ports to the wider supply chain through multi-modal connectivity.

This facility will not only support EXIM-oriented businesses but also open doors for global companies to enter the Indian market,” said Ranjit Ray. Operating within the framework of the SEZ Act, DP World’s Cochin Economic Zone will provide substantial advantages for enterprises engaged in import, export, and trading activities within India.