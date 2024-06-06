Living in tune with nature at Moozhikulam Sala

KOCHI: The Moozhikulam Sala organic campus in Ernakulam offers a unique communal living space for urban dwellers. Here, 52 houses dot the banks of the Chalakudy River, devoid of any compound walls or fences.
While entering this space, the principle of which is harmonising with nature, one can feel a palpable contrast in the air and ambience. Even the sounds seem different.
“You might not have found a gate or a watchman while you stepped in,” smiles T R Premkumar, the visionary behind this initiative. It’s true. And he explains the reason: “Because everyone is welcome here and that’s the message we are trying to send out to the world.”
Premkumar says he was inspired by the learning institutions established under the Chera kingdom by Kulashekara Varman in the 9th century. These followed the Gurukula system, which focused mainly on Vedas.
Moozhikulam was one of the four important learning institutions then. “Moozhikulam Sala was formed with the same idea 21 years ago. But instead of the Vedas, we learn about ecology, traditional knowledge, heritage and climate change,” he adds.
The campus spans approximately 2.5 acres, comprising 29 one-bedroom houses and 23 naalukettu with three bedrooms. Each dwelling draws inspiration from the architectural principles of Laurie Baker, celebrated for his emphasis on cost-effective, energy-efficient designs that prioritise space, ventilation, and natural light all the while maintaining a minimalist aesthetic. The pathways on the campus are not made of concrete or tar, instead, they are earthen tracks reminiscent of older times, facilitating the natural rainwater to seep in.
“Fruits and vegetables cultivated within the campus are accessible to all residents as per their needs. This is an effort to minimise food miles,” says Premkumar. That is, reducing the distance between the point of production or cultivation and the point of consumption.
“We abide by the motto local is our future,” says Premkumar. The residents have an organic farm on 50 cents of land near the campus. The dry leaves collected from the campus are used as organic manure for the farm.
The campus also has incorporated the idea of a carbon-neutral kitchen where you prepare dishes with mostly uncooked ingredients.
“We have prepared several meals with 19 dishes, all using uncooked ingredients. The response was really good. You could even make biryani the same way,” explains Premkumar.
On the other hand, being so close to the riverfront, Moozhikulam Sala has been a victim of floods for four years now.
There is a bit of caution among the community because of this. Even then, the people here are content with their choice of making a home at Moozhikulam Sala — a slice of nature away from townships.
Divya Sreejith is one such resident here. She moved here with her family around 10 years ago. “I was a tenant during that time. Even after knowing about the situation here and living through the times of floods, we decided to buy a house here. And we are so happy with that decision,” Divya says.
“We as a family have embraced this idea of living close to nature and our son is also accustomed to this kind of living,” she smiles.