Living in tune with nature at Moozhikulam Sala

KOCHI: The Moozhikulam Sala organic campus in Ernakulam offers a unique communal living space for urban dwellers. Here, 52 houses dot the banks of the Chalakudy River, devoid of any compound walls or fences.

While entering this space, the principle of which is harmonising with nature, one can feel a palpable contrast in the air and ambience. Even the sounds seem different.

“You might not have found a gate or a watchman while you stepped in,” smiles T R Premkumar, the visionary behind this initiative. It’s true. And he explains the reason: “Because everyone is welcome here and that’s the message we are trying to send out to the world.”

Premkumar says he was inspired by the learning institutions established under the Chera kingdom by Kulashekara Varman in the 9th century. These followed the Gurukula system, which focused mainly on Vedas.

Moozhikulam was one of the four important learning institutions then. “Moozhikulam Sala was formed with the same idea 21 years ago. But instead of the Vedas, we learn about ecology, traditional knowledge, heritage and climate change,” he adds.

The campus spans approximately 2.5 acres, comprising 29 one-bedroom houses and 23 naalukettu with three bedrooms. Each dwelling draws inspiration from the architectural principles of Laurie Baker, celebrated for his emphasis on cost-effective, energy-efficient designs that prioritise space, ventilation, and natural light all the while maintaining a minimalist aesthetic. The pathways on the campus are not made of concrete or tar, instead, they are earthen tracks reminiscent of older times, facilitating the natural rainwater to seep in.